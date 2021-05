Leicester City are reportedly hoping to test Lille's resolve with a £35million bid for star midfielder Boubakary Soumare. The 22-year-old, who is an impressive ball carrier and is comfortable receiving possession in tight spaces, has been at the Ligue 1 pacesetters since a 2017 move from Paris Saint-Germain's B team and is enjoying his best year to date, with 40 appearances under his belt in all competitions already this term as Christophe Galtier's men lead perennial champions PSG by a point with just three games remaining.