This Is the Average Retirement Age in Your State, According to Data

Since the start of 2021, the number of vaccines administered in the U.S. has gone up, and COVID cases have come down. As of May 17, there are nearly 124 million fully vaccinated individuals in the country, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), meaning more than 37 percent of the U.S. is fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, daily COVID case numbers are the lowest they've been in the U.S. since June 2020, the White House reports. Though the trends nationwide are looking great, unfortunately, these numbers don't translate to every state when examining vaccination rates and COVID cases on a more local level. Looking more closely, there seems to be a correlation between low vaccination rates and rising coronavirus case numbers. In fact, the two states with the lowest vaccination rates in the country also saw the biggest COVID case increases this past week. Read on to find out which two states are struggling to keep up.