KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The course-fit game is a fickle business, dangerously close to fools-errand territory. Bryson DeChambeau was a popular pick to miss the cut at Winged Foot, and we know how that turned out. Every player capable of winning a PGA Tour event can play well at any golf course. It may be more likely at certain places than others, but it can happen anywhere. A “ball striker” can have a hot putting week, and a “short-game wizard” can flush it for four straight days. This may be the hardest sport of all to handicap.