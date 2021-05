Got something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. Looking at Kyril’s father's record at Marseille during his tenure there were over fifteen plus managers in charge like father like son as the saying goes. I think Kyril will not tolerate failure either. The lad seems a shrewd businessman and wants to succeed in probably everything he does. The interest he has shown in the club and its history has been a breath of fresh air and long may it continue. Failure to not get promoted this season I think will be the end for Johnson, that’s just the way football is nowadays.