The Nashville Predators will meet the Carolina Hurricanes in game one of their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoffs from PNC Arena on Monday night. The Predators (31-23-2) have played some of their best hockey in the last month of the season and will come into the playoffs winning six of their last eight games. As for the Hurricanes (36-12-8), they are coming into the playoffs on a three-game losing streak with two of those games being lost to the Predators, they’ll be looking for some revenge.