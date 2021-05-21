Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Last June following months of lockdown and uncertainty for all of us, Chanel presented its Cruise collection in a digital format for the first time ever. As a brand that relies heavily on the art of the fashion show as a character in and of itself, it was both unique and sad to see the collection presented with such little fanfare. Now, the art of the show is back at Chanel for Cruise, and it is back in a big way. The brand presented its Cruise 2021/22 collection earlier this week at the Carrières de Lumières or Quarries of Light, which is located in the South of France. Made up of beautiful white limestone caves that resemble little rooms, the stunning location served as a monumental backdrop for the Chanel Cruise 2021/22 show.