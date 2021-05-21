newsbreak-logo
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing up last week’s drop that featured Dior tuxedos and a stand-out Louis Vuitton. cardigan, HBX Archives returns for week 32 with pieces from the likes of Supreme, BAPE, WTAPS and more. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become one of the internet’s go-to destinations for sourcing unique and hard-to-find...

hypebeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Designers & Collectionspapermag.com

Pyer Moss Is Making Its Paris Debut for Haute Couture Week

Kerby Jean-Raymond, the critically acclaimed designer at the helm of one of fashion's most exciting brands, is heading to Paris this summer. The Pyer Moss studio, headquartered in New York, will be a guest member for the upcoming season in July, according a statement given to WWD by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. The news marks a return to the runway for the label, who recently announced it would hold its first show in two years for New York Fashion Week in September.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Pyer Moss to Present Couture Collection In Paris

Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond will be expanding his international profile in July when he presents his first haute couture collection in Paris as an invited guest designer of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture. It’s historic news. Jean-Raymond is the first Black American designer invited by French fashion’s...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

The world's most lusted after fashion items, including a Prada bucket hat and a Hermes bag, are revealed in latest Lyst index - so, how many do YOU own?

Gucci is currently the world's hottest brand after beating high-fashion brands including Dior and Louis Vuitton to the top spot on Lyst's quarterly Index. According to London-based search platform, the luxury Italian fashion house has benefited from strong demand from online shoppers and the ability to create moments that resonate with digital audiences, ahead of its 100th year.
Designers & Collectionsluxurylaunches.com

The second drop of the NBA x Louis Vuitton collection is here

A few months ago LV seriously upped its coolness quotient by unveiling a 360° interactive experience at the Madison Square Garden for its brand-new collection with the National Basketball Association (NBA). The French marquee continues to maintain its awesomeness thanks to Virgil Abloh, the men’s artistic director at LV, who has joined hands with designer Don Crawley for the second drop of the NBA x Louis Vuitton collection. Revisiting the ’90s basketball mania is easy as Virgil Abloh dives the classic LV monogram directly onto casual wear alongside colorful text motifs. Leather jackets look cooler with the presence of vibrant patches in the shape of basketballs and nets, contrasting a varsity jumper complete with black-and-white detailing throughout. Elsewhere, the Keepall bag features the NBA’s red-and-blue logo at the front, while the iteration arrives with netting on the sides. Things are kept stylish by including 90s-inspired chain necklaces, notably magnified to extra-large dimensions, as well as an LV x NBA championship-style ring.
Designers & Collectionspurseblog.com

Your First Look at Every Stunning Bag from Chanel’s Cruise 2022 Show

Last June following months of lockdown and uncertainty for all of us, Chanel presented its Cruise collection in a digital format for the first time ever. As a brand that relies heavily on the art of the fashion show as a character in and of itself, it was both unique and sad to see the collection presented with such little fanfare. Now, the art of the show is back at Chanel for Cruise, and it is back in a big way. The brand presented its Cruise 2021/22 collection earlier this week at the Carrières de Lumières or Quarries of Light, which is located in the South of France. Made up of beautiful white limestone caves that resemble little rooms, the stunning location served as a monumental backdrop for the Chanel Cruise 2021/22 show.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Kanye West's One-of-One Goyard "Robot Face" Backpack Sells for $55,000 USD

Kanye West has been sporting some of the most memorable one-of-a-kind pieces in the past decades. Recently, West’s famous one-of-one Goyard backpack, which he purchased back in 2010 at Paris Fashion Week, has resurfaced on the resale market. Streetwear and high-fashion reseller Justin Reed’s website describes the piece stating, “While...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

House of Sunny Is Dropping Its First Menswear Collection Later This Year

For many independent brands, 2020 was largely a year to forget. For East London-based womenswear label House of Sunny though, it was quite the opposite. After its pieces were worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, the independent studio saw its popularity skyrocket — so much so that its official Instagram account now boasts over 500,000 followers.
Designers & Collectionskicksonfire.com

The Mayumi Yamase x Nike Flyleather 2021 Collection Drops Next Week

Making its debut next week, here is a first official look at the Mayumi Yamase x Nike Flyleather 2021. This Summer offering from the Swoosh includes special iterations of the Nike Air Force 1 Low and Nike Blazer Low given a bit of a makeover courtesy of Tokyo-born artist Mayumi Yamase. As the name of the pack suggests, the sneakers from the Mayumi Yamase x Nike Flyleather 2021 Collection comes with uppers that are made with at least 50 percent recycled leather fibers.
LifestyleHighsnobiety

Supreme x SMEG Fridge Is Dropping This Week

Anyone that's been looking for a sweet new spot to store all their Supreme snacks is in for a treat this week — the brand's SMEG collab is rumored to drop on Thursday. The accessories are often the best part of Supreme's seasonal offerings and the brand's co-signed mini-fridge is probably the highlight this summer. It's bright red (obviously), covered in white branding, and stays true to the classic ’50s style retro vibe that SMEG is renowned for.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Shop the Acne Studios Face Collection Here

Stockholm-based Acne Studios has made a name for itself with signature pastel colors and a playful take on classic silhouettes. In recent seasons, however, another motif has become a defining aspect of Acne Studios collections: two dots for eyes and a dash for a mouth. This simple face logo has become so synonymous with the label that it has its own collections now, and the most recent Acne Studios Face Collection might be the best yet.
MakeupTime Out Global

New Drops: Fashion and beauty releases this spring

When the masks come off, it’s the lips that make an impact. Burberry Beauty’s newest line of Burberry Kisses lipsticks will make an impression with 31 different colours to choose from including six signature shades. Think a summery splash of TB Orange No. 17, rich and intense Oxblood No. 97, and the classic shade of The Red No. 106. Its new satin finish and long-lasting formula give this lip colour real staying power while the intense pigment makes your lips pop and do all, or well, most of, the talking for you. Plus, the super-hydrating formula means your lips stay moisturised all day and its rose scent keeps you smelling nice too.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Is Foodwear the New Fashion Moment?

For many, food is meant to be eaten. But for some, it's a ticket into the world of luxury fashion and a chance to serve up a menu of edible yet sartorial tokens. Welcome to the fashion foodie hub where childhood munchies are turned into rings, artisanal baked bread and stacks of pancakes are turned into It bags, and produce is skillfully carved into chic undergarments.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Moore From L.A.: Hot in Hollywood Again — How Ugg Is Building a Head-to-Toe Fashion Brand

Andra Day wore Ugg Fluff Yeahs with her gold mesh gown to an Oscars after party. Addison Rae, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Kaia Gerber have been snapped wearing theirs on the sidewalk, on set and running to get coffee. For spring, London designer Molly Goddard gave Uggs a high-fashion spin, creating flatforms to pair with her feminine tulles, and come June, New York designer Telfar Clemens will release an Ugg sheepskin version of his famed Bushwick Birkin.
RetailPosted by
WWD

Nick Wooster Gets Into NFT Game

Nick Wooster has gotten into the NFT business. The former retail fashion director has teamed with Vancouver-based consumer goods brand Consumer Commodity on a collection of digital collectibles. They feature Wooster wearing Consumer Commodity apparel in the form of a digital motion art piece. There will be four tiers — gold, silver, bronze and color — of the limited-edition pieces and they are available for purchase on Open Sea and Rarible beginning today.