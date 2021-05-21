newsbreak-logo
Norfolk, VA

Trade in the gas pedal for your legs! Friday is National Bike to Work Day

By Anthony Sabella
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
NORFOLK, Va. - It's a sunny Saturday and a couple dozen people ride down the Elizabeth River Trail to the sounds of DJ Bee's beats.

It's been a weekly ritual for the man behind Fresh Radio and Freshtopia record store since May of 2019.

"May is Bike Month and we decided to do a weekly bike ride and when the month of May in 2019 ended, we continued," DJ Bee, who keeps his real name private, told News 3.

The idea for the Live Life Fresh Boombox Bike Ride came when Bee and his wife opened Freshtopia on Norfolk's 35th Street, which has two bike lanes running down the center of the street. They wanted to see the lanes used.

When asked about National Bike to Work Day on May 21, he's honest.

"Who doesn't want to ride their bike to work? I mean there should be a shower at work if you live too far," he said with a laugh. "It should also be National Shower at Work Day."

Schwaner, Chris
DJ Bee, founder of the Live Life Fresh Boombox Bike Ride, sits in the radio studio at his Norfolk record store, Freshtopia. The shop is accented with bicycles hanging on the walls.

But he's quick to point out the benefits of biking that he's noticed since he began the activity years ago.

"You start thinking about things. You're being careful and making sure you don't get hit, but you're also coming up with ideas on the way to work and you'll be able to tackle the day a lot better I think, with a clear mind," he said.

Bee helps dozens clear their minds with his bike ride every weekend. Although, Live Life Fresh Boombox Bike Ride largely didn't happen in 2020, it returned in March.

"When we ride, the Elizabeth River Trail and the bike lanes take you through places of Norfolk you might never have seen before so every new rider is like, 'I didn't know this is back here, this don't look like Norfolk.' So it's good, they get to see the city," he said. "Mentally, you'll feel like you've done something. Physically, you'll feel like you're working out a little bit,"

Bee says everyone is welcome to join his weekly ride.

Bicyclists meet at Freshtopia, at 10 a.m. on Saturday and leave at 10:30 for an eight-mile 'casual cruise.'

Follow FreshtopiaVa on Instagram for more information.

