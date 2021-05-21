Google's 'Ask me anything' on Privacy Sandbox was more about questions than answers

Google conducted an "Ask me anything" panel on its controversial Privacy Sandbox proposals at its online I/O event. The company talked a lot about privacy at I/O and keynote attendees heard the phrase "private by design" repeated many times; a claim that merits scepticism bearing in mind the extraordinary amount of data collected by the tech giant and its insistence that it cannot get by without it. Google has one giant privacy policy to cover all its services and it is not negotiable: users are asked to agree, or not use the services.