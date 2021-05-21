2 dozen arrested as pro-Israel, pro-Palestine protesters clash in Times Square

Demonstrators supporting both sides of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict brawled outside the Israeli consulate in New York City as outrage mounts over the growing number of civilian deaths in Gaza. Multiple arrests were made after protesters fought with each other and with police. A "Free Palestine" demonstration drew hundreds of people to the exterior of the Israeli consulate on the east side of Manhattan. Supporters waved Palestinian flags and marched along Second Avenue, eventually ending up in downtown New York. As they marched, the demonstrators chanted "Gaza, Gaza don't you cry, we will never let you die!" The rally...