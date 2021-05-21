2 dozen arrested as pro-Israel, pro-Palestine protesters clash in Times Square

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a clash between protesters and a car during pro-Palestine demonstrations in Nottingham.The 51-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, officers said, and he remains in police custody.Videos circulating on social media during the protest on Saturday in Fisher Gate in the centre of Nottingham appear to show a car being driven through crowds of protesters on the streets.Although the details of the incident have not been confirmed by police, a man suffered leg injuries as a result.Assistant Chief Constable Gerard Milano, of Nottinghamshire Police, said...