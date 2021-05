No offense to anyone involved, but this time we’re going to have to see it. I know, I know, new Kentucky basketball point guard TyTy Washington is the “perfect fit” for the Cats, or so we are told by one of the many recruiting gurus. Word on the street is the 6-foot-3 freshman-to-be from Chandler, Ariz., is among the prominent pieces John Calipari needed to the right the ship for the 2020-21 season.