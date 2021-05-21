newsbreak-logo
Gillette, WY

Galicia fans 16 as East tops Natrona

By Jeremiah Johnke
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 1 day ago
GILLETTE – Allergies – and probably a little stress – waylaid Cheyenne East senior Ariana Galicia throughout the week.

Thursday afternoon, Galicia was clearheaded, but left Natrona County feeling under the weather.

The left-handed pitcher fanned 16 Fillies to help East to a 3-0 victory at the Wyoming state softball tournament at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette.

“I’ve been working with coach (Jess) Yost on throwing my rise ball on different plains, and I was able to do that really well,” Galicia said. “Being able to work the count with that was a big help (Thursday).

“I have an area where I tend to throw it for strikes, but I’m also able to work on a higher plain when I’m ahead in the count. I was able to throw it wherever I wanted to.”

Galicia struck out the side in the second and third innings, and fanned three of the batters she faced in the sixth to help the Lady Thunderbirds reach the state semifinals. They face Cheyenne Central at 10 a.m. today.

Galicia allowed just three hits, including a come-backer off the bat of Natrona’s Siera Randolph that hit Galicia’s glove before bouncing off her chest in the seventh. Galicia stayed in the game and got Ashlynn Attaway to foul out to first before striking out Kendra Meyer to end the game.

“She was locked in, her rise ball was on target, and she had batters chasing it big time,” East coach Adam Galicia said. “The wind was kind of going against her curveball. She still kind of had it working, but the rise ball was killer.”

The T-Birds struck out just three times and put the bat on the ball throughout the afternoon, but had nothing to show for it offensively.

Emily Schlagel’s single up the middle was the game’s first hit, but she was forced out at second to end the second. Jozlyn West drove a shoulder-high pitch to dead center for a triple with one out in the fourth. Galicia tried to force the defense’s hand with a bunt. West danced along the third base line before drawing a throw to third. That allowed Galicia to take second.

Natrona escaped the inning unscathed when Trista Stehwien popped out to the pitcher and Gracie Oswald struck out looking.

“We had some opportunities we missed, but we’ll fix it,” Adam Galicia said. “We’re getting under the ball a little bit, and we’re playing a little bit young, but we’ll be back.

“We just have to battle and do whatever we can to win.”

The T-Birds took the lead in the fourth. Schlagel lined a two-out double into right-center and then took third on a wild pitch. Jaylyn McMahon drew a walk and stole second without drawing a throw. Schlagel and McMahon both scored on Lillian Vallejo’s double to right-center to give East a 2-0 advantage.

The T-Birds added an insurance run in the sixth when Jaylyn Christensen deposited the 10th pitch of her at-bat into left-center to score Oswald from first.

“We did a good job of hitting the ball, but Natrona was making plays,” said Schlagel, who was 2 for 3. “We had to move up into the box because the pitcher wasn’t throwing with much velocity. We saw a lot of fastballs, but were having a hard time getting our timing down.

“I got a couple pitches right down the middle and was able to take advantage of them.”

EAST 3, NATRONA 0

Natrona County…… 000 000 0 – 0 3 1

Cheyenne East…… 000 201 X – 3 6 0

Natrona County pitching: Randolph and Dysart. Cheyenne East pitching: Galicia and Neider.

W: Galicia (6-2). L: Randolph.

2B: East 3 (Schlagel, Vallejo, Christensen). 3B: East 1 (West); Natrona 1 (Hans).

Cheyenne, WY
