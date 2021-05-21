newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The best recent crime and thrillers – review roundup

By Sixteen Horses
The Guardian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Buchanan’s first novel, Sixteen Horses (Mantle, £16.99), is utterly gripping, exquisitely written and existentially depressing as only a drizzly afternoon in a dying English seaside town can be. It begins with the discovery of severed horses’ heads, each one buried on farmland with a single open eye left uncovered. Ilmarsh is a place starved of funds since the demise of the local industries of oil and fish; loss and disappointment hang heavy as the remaining inhabitants, with no future and no hope, become desperate. When Sgt Alec Nichols and forensic vet Dr Cooper Allen join forces to investigate what has happened to the unfortunate beasts, further crimes – disappearances, arson, mutilations – bring long-buried secrets and guilt to light, along with the discovery of a deadly pathogen in the soil, resulting in quarantine. Haunting and very dark, this is certainly worth the read – with the caveat that there are distressing scenes involving animal abuse.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rakesh Sharma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#Arson#Crime Fiction#Crime Scenes#Dark Secrets#Beasts#Cooper Review#Family Secrets#Ilmarsh#Di Zigic#Ds Ferreira#Greenaway Engineering#Bengali#Uk Immigration#Fox#Brick Lane#Police Detective#Distressing Scenes#Animal Abuse#Truth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: Computer screen thriller ‘Profile’ makes online connection

A journalist is caught up in an undercover operation that becomes an online seduction in "Profile," an intriguing, well-handled thriller that unfolds entirely on the computer screen of the protagonist. Computer screen films have become their own mini-genre, 2018's "Searching" being the most well-executed of the bunch. After a pandemic...
Moviesinews.co.uk

The Secrets We Keep, Sky Cinema, review: a revenge thriller produced by algorithm

The Secrets We Keep has a title that sounds like it was produced by a psychological thriller algorithm and in some ways the film feels like that too, ploddingly retreading the kind of “good guys who do bad things, to people who maybe did bad things” ground explored better by Death and the Maiden and Prisoners, although it is elevated by a knock-out performance from Noomi Rapace.
Moviesbocamag.com

Movie Review: Behind the Screen of the Gripping Tech-Thriller “Profile”

We have old romantic ideas of what undercover operations used to be like. The study of a group’s culture and rituals in dusty archives and libraries. The weeks of reconnaissance with binoculars and hidden cameras. The necessary grooming and costuming to get into character, and, finally, the discreet donning of a wire during the eventual meeting with the bad guys.
TV Seriesinews.co.uk

The Pact, BBC1, review: An intriguing thriller that tries to cover too much ground

Four friends make a pact of silence after playing their part in the murder of a heinous man. Sound familiar? The BBC’s new six-part thriller, The Pact, has essentially the same plot as HBO’s Big Little Lies, but swaps the Californian coast for a Welsh brewery and an abusive husband for a sexually inappropriate, drug-taking boss. Unfortunately, The Pact doesn’t quite live up to the dizzy heights of David E Kelley’s fantastic series.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Oxygen Review: Mélanie Laurent Shines in Futuristic Thriller

Speaking hyperbolically, there are few things worse in life than waking up in unfamiliar surroundings, not knowing who you are, or how you got there. It’s all the worse, though, if you happen to be Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds) — or a character played by Mélanie Laurent — and you find yourself awakening from a deep cryogenic sleep inside a semi-futuristic, newly-malfunctioning pod. That same pod might just double as your last resting place if you can’t escape before you run out of oxygen. That marks the starting point for Oxygen (“Oxygène”), director Alexandre Aja’s (Piranha 3D, The Hills Have Eyes) engrossing follow-up to 2019’s gorily entertaining gator-fest, Crawl, and the starting point for Laurent’s singularly desperate character and her journey toward self-realization, self-actualization, and quite possibly, survival.
Books & LiteratureFlorida Times-Union

Book review: Koontz combines hope with horror in new thriller

David Throne is a tortured soul. Ten years earlier, the love of his life, Emily Carlino, vanished without a trace. At the time a psychotic serial killer was on the loose, abducting and torturing women who were alone. In Dean Koontz's latest thriller, “The Other Emily,” he examines the frustration...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Profile Review: Timur Bekmambetov’s Thriller is the Best ScreenLife Film Yet

In 2015, French journalist Anna Érelle published In the Skin of a Jihadist: Inside Islamic State’s Recruitment Networks. In order to investigate ISIS recruitment tactics, Érelle posed online as a teenager who had recently converted to Islam. She was courted by a man named Bilel, who claimed to be a high-up member of ISIS living in Syria. Unexpectedly, in 2018, her story was turned into a feature film that takes place entirely on a computer screen, in the vein of Unfriended and Searching.
MoviesCollider

'Initiation' Review: A Stylish, Welcomely Patient, Surprisingly Incisive Indie Thriller

There’s tons of motion and tons of stillness present in Initiation. The camera is constantly swirling, framing just about every scene in a cornucopia of dynamic oners and kinetic compositions. The screen is also jam-packed with visualizations of technology; the ubiquity of cell phones and constant communication constantly streaming in any empty area of the frame. At the same time, the picture is more than willing to slow things down, to examine its characters beyond their surface level tropes, to really reckon with the fallout that comes from a serial murderer, rather than simply hopping to the next gory set piece (though the gory setpieces still affect, no worries there). Initiation is a unique indie horror-thriller, one with an unprecedented sense of maturity in its filmmaking and thematic aims, even as it gives you the visceral scares you want and need.
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: Eric Bana is at his best in ‘The Dry,’ a gripping Australian thriller

“The Dry” takes place in a small town that used to have a river. Now that the river’s gone, what was once the riverbed bakes in the sun. It’s brown and crusty and dry as death, and it feels like a metaphor for what can happen to people over the course of two decades: The juice of life dries up, and people end up going through the motions.
Books & LiteratureTimes Union

Intriguing New Legal Thriller & Crime Novel Invites Readers on Daring Journey of Mystery, Law, Love and the Paranormal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Inspired by her time working in her husband’s law office, author Georgia Zaslove became intrigued by the true stories she saw and set out to write a legal thriller loosely based on a case they worked on. In the suspenseful new legal thriller and crime novel “Spirit of the Law: And the Crime Against the Soul” Zaslove introduces readers to Sy Marcus, a successful, hard-nosed defense attorney who uncovers a dark secret within his own family.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Lars Von Trier Reunites Cast of 'The Kingdom' For Its Comeback

Lars von Trier has reunited several members of the original cast in his 1990s cult classic hospital series “The Kingdom” for the third and final season which will be shooting until the end of the summer. The cast of the anticipated return of “The Kingdom” includes Bodil Jørgensen, Ghita Nørby...
Moviesyoursun.com

Classy crime thriller 'The Redhead in the Cove' is a page-turning whodunit

Somewhere near the middle of the smart, fast-paced thriller “The Redhead in the Cove” (Waterside Productions) by Scott Addeo Young and Edmond G. Addeo appears the sentence, “As the wise old Socrates said in the Forum to the eager young Plato while ankle-biter Aristotle crawled around the sand at their feet, ‘You never know.’”
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Dead Souls by Sam Riviere review – a brilliantly entertaining debut

“Yes, all writers go through a Thomas Bernhard phase, sooner or later,” said Geoff Dyer. His authority was offhand but absolute, like the pope telling you where to get the best cannoli. This was years back. We were on the train to Manchester, heading for a reading event in a huge nightclub – attended mainly by the bar staff, it turned out. I started to panic because I hadn’t gone through a Thomas Bernhard phase – in fact, fairly shamefully, I’d never heard of Thomas Bernhard. (Austria-despising novelist, playwright, poet and essayist. Died 1989, aged 58. Not a happy chap.)
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Dry (2021)

Directed by Robert Connolly. Starring Eric Bana, Genevieve O’Reilly, Keir O’Donnell, John Polson, Matt Nable, Eddie Baroo, Martin Dingle Wall, Bruce Spence, BeBe Bettencourt, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Miranda Tapsell, Renee Lim, James Frecheville, William Zappa, Nick Farnell, Joe Klocek, Sam Corlett, Claude Scott-Mitchell, Bessie Holland, and Francine McAsey. SYNOPSIS:. Aaron...
Beauty & FashionThe Guardian

The Philosophers review – thought-experiment thriller is hilariously bad

John Huddles’s sci-fi thriller unintentionally succeeds in replicating the exact experience of playing “would you rather?” with a friend in a pub, as in it starts out with vague philosophical questions but ends up being utterly ridiculous. And just like the silly game, for the right viewers The Philosophers could be quite a fun watch, despite the sub-par film-making.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Peter Facinelli To Direct Crime Thriller ‘Headhunter’

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Facinelli has signed on to direct his third feature film Headhunter, a crime thriller distributed by The Exchange. The film tells the story of a twisted murder who sends three detectives on a whirlwind investigation revealing dark secrets and turning everyone into a possible suspect. The Exchange, holding world sales rights, will introduce the title to buyers at the upcoming 2021 virtual Cannes Market. The film is produced by RJ Collins and Sean Lydiard and Mainstay Entertainment’s Ray Moheet and Norman Aladjem. Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick and Caddy Vanasirikul of The Exchange will exec produce. Rich Ronat penned the script.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: TIME LAPSE, Sharp Sci-Fi Thriller

Opening with a shot of swirling red paint, which then has tiny flecks of white thrown into the mixture to disturb the surface and complicate the image, Bradley King and B.P. Cooper's Time Lapse shows just how bloody far you can go with a tiny budget, a great prop, and two locations.