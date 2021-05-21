The best recent crime and thrillers – review roundup
Greg Buchanan’s first novel, Sixteen Horses (Mantle, £16.99), is utterly gripping, exquisitely written and existentially depressing as only a drizzly afternoon in a dying English seaside town can be. It begins with the discovery of severed horses’ heads, each one buried on farmland with a single open eye left uncovered. Ilmarsh is a place starved of funds since the demise of the local industries of oil and fish; loss and disappointment hang heavy as the remaining inhabitants, with no future and no hope, become desperate. When Sgt Alec Nichols and forensic vet Dr Cooper Allen join forces to investigate what has happened to the unfortunate beasts, further crimes – disappearances, arson, mutilations – bring long-buried secrets and guilt to light, along with the discovery of a deadly pathogen in the soil, resulting in quarantine. Haunting and very dark, this is certainly worth the read – with the caveat that there are distressing scenes involving animal abuse.www.theguardian.com