City court revenues down more than $600K in 2020

CHEYENNE – Revenue collected from fines and fees through Cheyenne Municipal Court dropped by $615,403 in 2020, according to the city’s recent budget proposal.

Total revenue from court fines and bonds revenue was $551,527 in 2020 – down from $1,166,930 in 2019. The decrease is part of a downward trajectory that began in 2018, when these two sources of revenue from city court totaled $1,257,329.

Still, the drop from 2019 to 2020 was much more drastic. The largest decrease was in bond revenue, which are fines paid before the disposition of a case. The court took in $427,093 in bond revenue in 2020 – down from $995,411 in 2019, according to the budget proposal.

Court fines, which are paid after the disposition of a case, decreased from $171,519 in 2019 to $124,434 in 2020.

City Treasurer Robin Lockman projected 2021 revenues from these two sources could be about $545,000 to $550,000.

Cheyenne Municipal Court Judge Tony Ross attributed the decline in revenue to the COVID-19 pandemic – its disruption of the court system and of peoples’ lives as a whole.

For one thing, fewer people were traveling in 2020, which meant fewer received traffic citations and other similar fines, he said. Now that COVID restrictions have eased, Ross said the court is starting to see more DUIs.

A delay in trials also means a delay in potential revenues from fines and fees that come from the disposition of cases – though Ross emphasized the court works to be a fair and impartial arbiter of the law, adding it is not the court’s job to collect revenue for the city.

Mayor Patrick Collins said the city is still trying to determine what the cause was for such a severe drop from 2019 to 2020.

“We’re just trying to figure out exactly what’s going on, because if that’s what the reality is, that’s what we’ll budget and we’ll live with it,” Collins said. “... We’ll get to the bottom of it eventually. I’m trying to figure out how many tickets that we’re writing – I’m going to guess, through COVID, we probably were judicious in the way that we pulled people over – you don’t want expose officers. ... So, I think it has a lot to do with that.”

Collins said he was planning to have an in-depth conversation with Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco about the issue, and he also planned to look at what was going on on the court side.

“We have a little bit more work to do,” he said.

Court fines and bond revenue goes to the city’s general fund, which pays for the salaries of city employees and provides services for local residents.