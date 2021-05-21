The Next Chapter: 'I'm sad every day'

What do I wish I knew then that I know now? So many things! One thing I wish I knew then that I know now is I am a work in progress. I, like many other women, are often pursued by a gremlin called perfectionism. It has taken me a long to realize that it’s okay allow myself to grow. I do not have to get it right the first time and yet, sometimes, it still frustrates me. Even as I write this, I considered whether to begin with, this statement, but the reality is that not being perfect and not getting things exactly right the first time can be frustrating. Maybe you can relate. Take this article. It has been written, rewritten, edited, reviewed and rewritten again. Isn’t that just like life? Choosing to be open to the process and vulnerable with my frustrations, however, has allowed me to learn and grow and that brings me to my next point. `