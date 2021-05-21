Who will throw MLB’s next no-hitter? These 8 pitchers fit most likely description
This has been the year of the no-hitter — and it’s only May. Already, six pitchers have gone the full nine innings without allowing a hit. Add in a seven-inning, no-hitter from Madison Bumgarner, which MLB is not recognizing as an official no-no, and 2021 would already have tied the record for most no-hitters in a season. As of May 21, it seems almost certainly like the record of seven will be broken this year.newsbrig.com