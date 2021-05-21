Who will throw MLB’s next no-hitter? These 8 pitchers fit most likely description

We’re now more than a month into the season, which means baseball nerds like me now have a decent sample size of data to evaluate. A month is still a relatively small sample in terms of a baseball season, but it’s our first substantial split and our first real opportunity to take a step back and look at some early trends. And we aren’t going to focus on the traditional statistics in this space. Anyone can look at box scores and find those. Instead, we’re interested in Statcast data and what it tells us about certain players.