This 20-Minute Pilates Workout Will Build Arms Strength That Rivals Michelle Obama’s

Are you a full-body-workout kind of person, or do you love zeroing in one muscle group to really feel the burn? Well, you don't have to choose between them this week, because we're offering Instagram Live workouts for all of the above. Tune in on Monday for a full-body, HIIT-style workout from our friends at LIT method, then check back later in the week for routines that focus on abs, glutes, and upper body. Everyone wins this week — all you have to do is head over to @popsugarfitness on Instagram to get your sweat on. Check out the full schedule below, and we'll see you there! (PS: don't forget to catch up with our previous live workouts for more fun and effective routines.)