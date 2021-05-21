newsbreak-logo
This 20-Minute Pilates Workout Will Build Arms Strength That Rivals Michelle Obama’s

By Erin Bunch
Well+Good
Well+Good
 1 day ago
If you’ve ever struggled to loosen the lid on a jar of pickles or lift a toddler, you know how important upper body strength is to everyday life. And sadly, you’re not going to build muscle in your arms if your main “workout” targeting that area is typing or scrolling. Instead, you’ve got to burn those babies out, which is something Brian Spencer of East River Pilates will motivate you to do in the latest episode of Good Moves.

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

