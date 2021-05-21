Plainsmen can't match intensity, lose to Jackson at state

CHEYENNE — Nothing could seem to go right for the Laramie High boys soccer team Thursday afternoon.

Costly mistakes led to the Plainsmen — the third seed out of the East Conference — shooting themselves in the foot too many times, ultimately falling to Jackson Hole 9-1 in the quarterfinals of the Wyoming Class 4A Boys Soccer State Championships at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne.

“They wanted it more than we did,” Laramie junior Christian Smith said. “They came out really aggressive and we didn’t have an answer, we let them play their game and didn’t push back on them.”

The goals started flying early for the Broncs. Daniel Huerta scored his first of four goals in the seventh minute when he received a cross from Teddy Opler and found himself right in front of the net for the easy look. Hunter Dewell doubled the advantage in the 12th when the same sequence played out after he received a pass from Charlie Hoelscher.

One of the few positive plays from Laramie (9-7 overall) came in the 18th minute. Dewell lined up for a penalty kick and Laramie junior goalkeeper Talon Luckie guessed right and laid out to make the save. However, five minutes later Huerta found the back of the net again.

“We were just a step behind the whole time because we were giving them too much space and respect,” Laramie coach Anne Moore said. “We just gave them too much time and space.”

The game continued to spiral downward for the Plainsmen. Following another Jackson (16-2) goal, Laramie junior Landon Smith attempted to clear an intercepted pass, the ball was misplayed and found the back of the Jackson net.

That wasn’t the only time Laramie scored on itself. Six minutes into the second half, senior Isaac Schmidt attempted to make the same play as Landon, but ended up giving the Broncs a 6-0 advantage with the miscue.

“We didn’t apply pressure, especially on the midfield,” Christian Smith said. “If we stepped on their backs a little bit, we might have been able to stop them.”

Three more goals came from the third-seeded Broncs and they casually held a 9-0 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the contest. Christian Smith managed to avoid the shutout when he drained a shot from nearly 35 yards out in the 70th minute.

On the opening possession of the contest, Hoelscher sent a shot that went to the right of the frame. That shot seemed to send a message that the Broncs were ready to play, Laramie just didn’t have a response for what was sent its way.

“On the field, as far as a team you have to play together and in adverse situations you have to come together,” Moore said. "And they went their separate ways."

Laramie plays Evanston in the consolation semifinals at 11 a.m. today at Cheyenne Central. Jackson will square off with Sheridan in the semifinals at 4 p.m.