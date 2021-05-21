Slow Living With Korea's Silent Vloggers

In a loose white shirt and pants, a Korean woman who never shows her face washes white onions. Through subtitles, she explains that she’s making kimchi bokkeumbap. The camera focuses on her hands as she chops the onions into chunks. There’s no background music, no talking. She fries an egg, and you can hear the sizzling oil, a faucet running in the backdrop. She eats this simple meal alone at a small table, a white napkin used as a placemat. After, she starts the laundry, explaining that she stopped using fabric softeners after finding out they contained fine plastics. The camera zooms in on the washer, the gray clothes tumbling inside. While completing some evening work, she takes the time to pour water into a glass, adding dried beet chips to tint it pink. When she wants a break, she goes for a walk with her dog and orders a bingsu. She showers, washes dishes. At the end of the night, she tucks herself into bed. We never see her face, and as the video fades to black, I wonder, How did I end up here, a year into the pandemic, watching an anonymous woman on YouTube?