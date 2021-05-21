newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Spain’s migrant drama highlights EU policy flaws

By LORNE COOK Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS — The sight of hundreds of migrants swimming or climbing fences separating the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from the rest of Africa this week is a stark reminder of just how dependent the European Union can be on the whims of countries it chooses to pay to enforce its migration policy.

www.avpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Jordan#Eu#Political Refugees#Syrian Refugees#Ceuta#The European Union#The Associated Press#Nations#Brussels#Turkey#Country#Northern Syria#Spanish Territory#Open Conflict#Euros#Africa#Ankara#Lebanon#Drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Related
LifestyleLas Vegas Herald

EU to open borders to British, American tourists

BRUSSELS - European Union countries said on Wednesday that they would ease travel restrictions on non-EU visitors prior to the summer tourist season. Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to determine which were "safe" countries in which their citizens could return as tourists to Europe.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

'France should avoid being dragged into US-China rivalry'

Paris [France], May 22 (ANI/Sputnik): France should avoid being drawn into the growing rivalry between China and the United States, which will become a central geopolitical confrontation of the future, General Francois Lecointre, Chief of the country's Defense Staff told a daily newspaper. According to the general, the future international...
TravelFort Wayne Journal Gazette

EU nations reach deal on travel

BRUSSELS – European Union citizens can start packing for summer vacations in the bloc's 27 nations without having to worry about quarantines: they should be able to travel freely across the EU. European Union legislators and member countries found a compromise Thursday for launching COVID-19 certificates before the height of...
EconomyKenosha News.com

Italy, EU vow to support Tunisia's economy to stem migration

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Italy and the European Union promised Thursday to support Tunisia's economy as part of their efforts to stem migration across the Mediterranean Sea toward Europe. Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson visited Tunisia for talks with President Kais Saied...
PoliticsDerrick

Cyprus asks EU to prevent migrant boat departures from Syria

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has asked the European Union to act swiftly to stop boats loaded with migrants from leaving Syria’s port of Tartus, saying the east Mediterranean island nation is saturated and can’t take in any more. Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said Friday that EU member Cyprus is...
Politicsthewestonforum.com

European Parliament to suspend accession negotiations with Turkey

BRUSSELS / ANKARA – Accession negotiations between Turkey and the European Union, which have continued since 2005, appear to have reached a new low. In a report, the European Parliament has now considered suspending Turkey’s accession negotiations, which have been on hold for a long time. This move is justified, according to information from the German news agency, by the fact that Ankara, with its “hostile policy,” is moving further and further from the values ​​and standards of the European Union.
AdvocacyBirmingham Star

Activists urge EU states to suspend extradition treaty

Munich [Germany], May 21 (ANI): A total of 55 activists in exile have called for "urgent coordinated action" to suspend all bilateral extradition agreements between the EU Member States and China, to "protect the freedom of movement, association, and speech for all."In a letter addressed to the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission, the activists from Hong Kong, Tibet, and mainland China said that extradition treaties with China play a key role in the country's effort to export its regime of "political terror overseas.""Not only do the Bilateral Extradition Treaties with the PRC legitimize a judicial system that does not respect any of the due process standards prescribed by international law, but they also play a key role in the CCP's effort to export its regime of political terror overseas," the letter read.
Foreign Policysandiegouniontribune.com

China defiant after EU warning over trade agreement

BEIJING — China on Friday rejected European Parliament demands that it lift sanctions against European Union legislators in order to save a trade deal between the two sides. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the sanctions were justified and demanded that the European side “immediately stop interfering in China’s internal affairs (and) abandon its confrontational approach.”
Public Healthglobalvoices.org

France, Turkey, Poland: The reality of the new COVID-19 spike crisis

Last month was not a good one for the world. While some nations were becoming vainglorious and relaxing in environs of vaccine success, surplus and stockpiling, others such as India and Brazil were seen as collapsing under the onset of a huge second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, now much worsened by the strong surge of new varieties. It is still not clear whether such new variants are both more fatal to mankind and more resistant to existing vaccines.
LifestyleSKIFT

European Union Reaches Deal on Health Passes for Travelers by June

After more than two months, negotiators in European countries have agreed on a system of health passes for many international travelers. If it gets running by June, it’ll be just in time for a desperate travel sector. The European Union reached a deal on Thursday on Covid-19 certificates designed to...
ImmigrationPosted by
WDBO

Uncertainty greets weary migrants in Spain's African enclave

CEUTA, Spain — (AP) — Thousands of migrants who have become pawns in a diplomatic spat between Morocco and Spain awoke to an uncertain future on Wednesday, after sleeping where they could find shelter following their massive border breach to reach the European country’s north African enclave of Ceuta. Social...
Immigrationaviationanalysis.net

Spain returned 6,500 migrants after storming Ceuta | abroad

Migrants see Ceuta, which borders Morocco, as the gateway to the European Union. Moroccan authorities reportedly suddenly relaxed border security measures at the start of this week. About 8,000 people managed to swim or take a boat to enter the extremely secure Spanish enclave. Moroccan security forces intervened at a...
ImmigrationRepublic

Spain’s African enclave struggles to handle migrant influx

CEUTA, Spain — Thousands of migrants who have become pawns in a diplomatic spat between Morocco and Spain awoke to an uncertain future on Wednesday, after sleeping where they could find shelter following their massive border breach to reach the European country’s north African enclave of Ceuta. Social services for...
ImmigrationWyoming Tribune Eagle

EXPLAINER: Spain's migrant crisis in North Africa

About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx, most of them swimming around breakwaters and across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa. The surge has strained relations between Morocco and Spain, with...
U.S. Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

European Parliament: EU-Turkey relations at 'historic' low point

The European Parliament on Wednesday adopted a report urging the EU Commission to formally suspend accession negotiations with Turkey if Ankara does not reverse its "hostile" policies. "In recent years, the [government] of Turkey has distanced itself increasingly from EU values and standards. As a result, relations have been brought...