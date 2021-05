WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a man in his 40s has been found after he went underwater in the Detroit River and didn't resurface Friday morning. According to the Coast Guard, three people were docking behind BASF in Wyandotte at about 5:30 a.m. They tried to climb a fence, but one man fell into the water. Life jackets were tossed to him but did not help.