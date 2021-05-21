newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tested: 2021 Lexus RC F Fuji Lacks the Punch to Match Its Price

By Rich Ceppos
CAR AND DRIVER
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition looks like a race car stripped of its numbers and sponsorship decals. It's powered by a 472-hp V-8 that rumbles under a vented hood made of exposed carbon fiber. It has a carbon-fiber wing stuck to its rear deck, fat tires inside its flared fenders, and big carbon-ceramic brakes behind its forged 19-inch alloy wheels. It drives with sweet, balanced precision and roars to a 7300-rpm redline. Did we mention it's named for a famous Japanese racing circuit? What's not to love?

www.caranddriver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy Car#Lexus Cars#Lexus Rc#Alloy Wheels#Aluminum Alloy#Lexus Rc F#Japanese#The Fuji Speedway Edition#Track#Torsen#The Camaro Ss#Ford#Mercedes Amg C63#Chevy#Chevrolet Camaro Ss#Michelin Pilot Sport 4s#Rolling Start#Regular Rc Fs#Refinement#19 Inch Bbs Wheels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Porsche
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
News Break
Nissan
Related
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2018 Lexus RC

The Lexus RC is offered with three different engines—a turbo inline-four and two naturally aspirated V-6s—but none of them provide thrilling performance. Instead, the RC is content to coddle its occupants with a plush ride and a comfortable cabin with space for two. Active safety features, such as automated emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, are standard, but smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is unavailable. The RC is simply outclassed by more modern rivals that offer heftier helpings of both style and substance.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW M5 with a peculiarly wide rear axle spotted out testing

The current BMW M5 generation has been a great success, as a famous reporter from Kazakhstan would put it. It wrote history, by becoming the first ever M5 to have all-wheel drive and it is a big seller right now, with a few years of production left on the clock. We even got a CS model, something that exceeded our expectations.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

BMW X5 M50d Tries But Fails To Catch Audi A7 On Autobahn

You can easily tell it's the Autobahn when this SUV's owner is taking a "relaxed drive home" while effortlessly doing 126 mph (203 km/h)… The man driving a current-generation BMW X5 M50d had a change of heart after noticing an original Audi A7 Sportback going at full tilt, deciding to spice up his commute by flooring it as well.
Carstopgear.com

BMW M5 CS review: the most powerful M car ever built

BMW M5 CS review: the most powerful M car ever built. M5 CS? Isn’t that a contradiction in terms? A lightweight version of a heavy car? I expect we’ll be seeing a lot more of this as we enter the electrical age. But yeah, the idea of the M5 CS didn’t sit easily with me. I couldn’t see the point of it, or more accurately, what BMW was trying to achieve with it. But then I drove it. And it all made sense? Yep, but before we get to that we need to do more backstory, because it helps frame the car. This is not a limited edition model. BMW will build all they can sell of ‘the most powerful car in the history of BMW M’. What’s more I wouldn’t be surprised if this is currently the only M5 they’re producing. BMW has previously admitted that once the Competition arrived (it was facelifted last year), no-one bought the ten grand cheaper standard M5 anymore. Stands to reason that when the CS lands, that’s the one everyone will want. The difference here is that the price uplift is… considerable.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Tuned BMW M5 Battles M5 Comp, M550i To See If It's Worth The Added HP

The BMW M5 blurs the line between being classy and sporty, offering supercar territory power figures in a four-door, three-box package. But the top-dog M5 Competition isn't the only performance-oriented model in the range. There's also the M550i that has the same engine as the full-fledged M model but slightly detuned for BMW reasons.
CarsAutoblog

Porsche Panamera refresh is getting a bigger, meaner front grille

Although the Porsche Panamera just got a noteworthy update for the 2021 model year, the company seems to working on yet another refresh. One of our spy photographers caught this sedan variant out and about with a significantly revised front fascia. What stands out about this is how large and...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Lexus IS-F Twin-Turbo V8 Could Be On The Way, Toyota Patent Suggests

Toyota isn’t focusing on V8s as much as it used to. The current Lexus LS is a V6-only affair now (bolstered by either turbochargers or hybridization), and the next-generation Toyota Tundra is rumored do ditch its husky 5.7-liter V8 in favor of a downsized twin-turbo V6 as well. However, we’ve heard rumblings of a twin-turbocharged V8 coming to a performance-oriented Lexus product, as evidenced by a recently discovered patent from 2020.
CarsBMW BLOG

Java Green G80 BMW M3 gets aggressive with new M Performance Parts

This new G80 BMW M3 hails from Germany carrying one of the most exquisite colors from BMW Individual: Java Green. The vibrant green was previously seen on many BMWs, from the iconic 1M to the M2 and M5. So it comes as no surprise that more M cars continue to use it.
Carshypebeast.com

Mansory Adds Forged Carbon Fiber Retractable Roof to Ferrari's Portofino

The Ferrari Portofino is the Italian marque’s entry-level offering, perhaps more of a grand tourer to some because of its more mild approach to being a supercar. However, this has all changed thanks to the tuning house Mansory, which hasn’t just given the Portofino a full engine tune, but also adds forged carbon all over the car — most notably, on the retractable hard-top roof.
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

First customer McLaren P1 is for sale

McLaren's P1 plug-in hybrid hypercar launched the automaker's range-topping Ultimate Series when it started production in 2013, and now the first customer car is scheduled to be auctioned online by Silverstone Auctions on May 22. As a refresher on recent hypercar history, the P1 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter...
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

2018 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT

Never been on an accident, always parked in garage and it's very well taken care of. Mom-driven mostly to and from The Woodlands. I’m the only owner and I’m EXTREMELY particular with my vehicles. This car has the premium package - all the bells and whistles and is in immaculate...
CarsTop Speed

This BMW M5 Test Mule Raises A Lot Of Questions

It seems BMW might be working on another version of their M5, as a test car was spotted on the street with what seems to be a wider track. This forced the engineers from BMW to put extended fenders. It’s not just the track but the tires that are wider. To give some perspective, the normal BMW M5 has 275 mm wide rear tires, while the M5 Competition has 285 mm wide tires. On the photos, you can clearly see that the rear tire width is 295.
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: BMW M3 Competition vs Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio — Drag Race

When the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio first debuted, it beat up the F80 M3 like it was a little brother. To be fair to the F80 M3, the Giulia Quadrifoglio beat up everything in the same way; no other sport sedan could compete. Now, though, BMW is fighting back with the new G80 M3 and the two cars genuinely go toe-to-toe, as we’ve seen each car win comparison tests. But which car is the better performer, flat-out, in a straight line, without the driver really having much to do with it? Find out in this new drag race video.
Celebritiessportscardigest.com

Mercedes-Benz: A History of the Mercedes Star and Radiator Emblems

Radiator emblems, being either a brand emblem or a small sculpture, are positioned at the very front of the vehicle in a place for all to see their distinguishing features. The first automobiles did not need a radiator emblem since those vehicles did not possess a modern-style radiator with a closed water circuit. The systems were not included until the latter part of the 19th century going into the 20th century when the engine power was increased.
CarsAutoGuide.com

BMW M5 Competition vs Porsche Panamera GTS Comparison

Two driven axles, four doors, six-figure asking price, eight cylinders. If you stopped counting right there, little would separate the 2021 BMW M5 Competition and Porsche Panamera GTS. Both of these big sedans are capable of frankly indecent amounts of speed, all the while cocooning four adults in a den of leather and comfort. They are the latest and greatest in the long line of sport sedans from their respective creators.
CarsMotorAuthority

Ferrari 812 Competizione A, Toyota twin-turbo V-8, baby Jeep: Car News Headlines

Ferrari's new 812 Competizione is a marvel in both styling and aerodynamics. There's both a coupe and an open-top version, the latter featuring a targa-style roof with a removable panel made from carbon fiber. Toyota's Lexus brand has already announced plans to offer a twin-turbocharged V-8, and now patent drawings...
CarsPistonheads

2021 BMW M4 Competition (G82) | UK Review

Replacing a car like the BMW M3 is never easy. With cars that have been as loved for as long as M GmbH's core offering has, there are an awful lot of fans to impress. And that's before you even think about what conquest sales might be nabbed from anyone pondering AMG V8 muscle or Audi Sport traction. 'Multifaceted' doesn't even come close to describing it; the result needs motorsport influence with flagship luxury, more power from a more efficient engine, greater excitement and improved refinement, an obvious advantages over rivals... and not cost much more than before. Oh yes, and for the M3 and M4 especially, it needs that intangible M car attitude, too; the feeling that separates the great from the very good and which nobody can actually identify - but absolutely know when they experience it.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2001 Lexus LS430

From the October 2000 issue of Car and Driver. Some automakers are forever describing their new but utterly ordinary cars as "revolutionary" or "world-class" or "setting a new standard." Such hyperbole, regularly ginned up by shameless proles in the promotion department, have reduced these words of grand praise to hollow drivel. But once in a great while the hyperbole turns out to be true. Which seems to be the case, in many respects, with the new Lexus LS430.
CarsRideApart

BMW Introduces Option 719 Premium Accessories For R 18

When BMW launched the R 18 in 2020, everyone knew it was gunning for a piece of Harley-Davidson's pie. Of course, cruiser culture is also custom culture, and Beemer followed up with a slew of accessories along with a component collaboration with Roland Sands Design. Now, the Bavarian cruiser will...