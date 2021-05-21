Why Matthias Schweighöfer Will Never Forget Working With Dave Bautista - Exclusive
While actor Matthias Schweighöfer has led an extraordinarily successful career over the past 26 years in his home country of Germany, he hasn't quite had to opportunity to showcase his talents in a blockbuster American film until now in Netflix's new zombie heist thriller, "Army of the Dead." Better yet, the opportunity comes with a director he greatly admires in Zack Snyder, and in a film where he stars opposite beloved actor Dave Bautista.www.looper.com