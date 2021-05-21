newsbreak-logo
Wyoming State

Indians top No. 1 Kelly Walsh in opener

By Jeremiah Johnke WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 1 day ago
GILLETTE – Timely hitting and steely nerves helped Cheyenne Central secure the first upset of the Wyoming state softball tournament.

The Lady Indians raced to a big lead before holding on to beat No. 1-ranked Kelly Walsh, 7-5.

The tying run was at the plate when Allison Boroz grounded out to Central second baseman Cameron Moyte for the game’s final out.

“We kept hitting the ball hard, putting it in play and forced Kelly Walsh to make plays,” Indians coach Carrie Barker said. “We were able to get some hits to fall and take advantage of some of their mistakes.”

Junior Brogan Allen put Central ahead 2-0 with a home run to left field with one out in the first inning. Grabbing the lead in the opening frame washed the Indians nerves away and allowed them to play relaxed for the remainder of the contest.

“I was so nervous to start the game, but I reminded myself that it was just another game,” said Allen, who had eight strikeouts in a complete game pitching effort. “Hitting that home run definitely helped everyone relax.”

Kelly Walsh pitcher Kynlee Griffith struck out 15 hitters on the afternoon. However, she gave up seven hits, and her defense committed five errors.

Central (10-8 overall) capitalized on miscues to extend its lead.

Left fielder Drue Mirich led off the second by reaching first on a third strike that got away from Trojans catcher Brooke Lijewski. She stole second and advanced to third on Kaitlyn Ackerman’s sacrifice fly to center. Mirich scored when Kelly Walsh short stop Sophia Wood couldn’t field Cameron Moyte’s grounder cleanly.

Moyte tripled to right to score Ackerman in the fourth inning. Moyte scored on a Taylor Gebhart triple to make it 5-0 Indians. Gebhart scored on a double steal for a 6-0 lead.

Ashley Bunch led off the fifth with a triple to right, and scored on an Ackerman single for a 7-0 lead.

“Even when we got down on ourselves, we were able to find more intensity and bring ourselves back up when we were hitting,” Moyte said. “Intensity is what’s winning us games right now. It’s not about the other team’s pitcher, it’s about having the right attitude.

“Our mentality has been really good lately.”

The Trojans (12-2) didn’t go away quietly.

They turned a leadoff walk into their first run of the game, and cut the lead to 7-2 on a two-out RBI single from Griffith. Central got out of the inning when catcher Alexis Naughton gunned down courtesy runner Lizzy Oldfather at second.

Central also got out of trouble when Allen tossed over to Gebhart at third to catch Lijewski on a steal attempt to end the sixth.

Right fielder Rachel Bradley drew a one-out walk in Kelly Walsh’s half seventh, and took third on center fielder Arianah Plorin’s single to right. Wood popped out to Central shortstop Jayden Gashler for the second out of the inning, and Griffith was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Lijewski cleared them with an opposite field triple down the left field line that trimmed Central’s lead to 7-5.

Boroz grounded out to Moyte to end the game two pitches later.

“Our defense really picked it up, pushed through it and didn’t let anything get us down,” Allen said.

Central faces Cheyenne East at 10 a.m. today.

CENTRAL 7, KELLY WALSH 5

Cheyenne Central…… 210 310 0 – 7 8 1

Kelly Walsh…… 000 020 3 – 5 7 5

Cheyenne Central pitching: Allen and Naughton. Kelly Walsh pitching: Griffith and Lijewski.

W: Allen (3-4). L: Griffith.

3B: Central 3 (Bunch, Gebhart, Moyte); Kelly Walsh 1 (Lijewski). HR: Central 1 (Allen).

