Cheyenne, WY

Rock Springs girls get past East

By Robert Munoz WyoSports
Posted by 
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Ehzh_0a6k4sBx00

CHEYENNE – After an early goal from Rock Springs junior Brecken Hunsaker in a quarterfinal matchup of the Class 4A state tournament, the Cheyenne East girls didn’t flinch at the Lady Tigers’ ability to move the ball downfield.

The fourth-seeded Lady Thunderbirds battled, but fell to top-seeded Rock Springs 2-0 Thursday morning at Riske Field.

“I’m proud of the kids. They came out and played with fire,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “They were resilient, and you can’t be mad when they play good.”

Rock Springs started the contest by peppering the net seemingly more often than not. It had three shots in the first three minutes of play. The first score of the contest came after Rock Springs’ Karli Nelson fired a shot, where Hunsaker rebounded the save and scored for a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.

East goalie Kiara Kershaw was a wall in the net following that sequence, finishing with 18 saves, including some help from her back line.

“I was just confident – confident in my ability,” Kershaw said. “I made sure to keep my team in it. I wanted to be able to give my team that chance to come back and win it, and the only way I could do that was playing with confidence and doing everything I possibly can to keep the ball out of the net.”

The T-Birds had some decent looks midway through the first half. Freshman Haley Pierson sent a shot just right of the net, and Faith Burdett and Cheyenne Alvarado passed the ball back and forth to each other before Burdett sent a shot that Rock Springs goalkeeper Alex Moeller made a play on.

“We were finding as many looks as we could,” East freshman Jordan Griess said. “We had the right idea the whole game, we played really well, we just couldn’t get there.”

Other than those two opportunities, the T-Birds just couldn’t seem to connect with their downfield looks, barely missing what would have been breakaway chances.

“We just couldn’t click,” Valdez said. “When we needed to play to feet, we played to space, and when we needed to play to space, we played to feet. But that’s OK. I thought we had some good attacks, and we had our chances.”

Kershaw and the East defense continued to buckle down in the second half. In the 60th minute, Nelson sent a shot that looked like it was going to find the back of the net, but instead bounced off the top left post.

That was the final missed chance for the Tigers. Their second goal came on a Hunsaker shot that bounced off Kershaw’s outstretched hand, then off the post and into the net, ultimately putting the contest out of reach.

“(Rock Springs) is a tough team. We battled all the way through, but just didn’t have quite enough luck,” Kershaw said. “It didn’t come out the way we wanted to, but we played amazing against this team.”

East plays Cheyenne Central at 9 a.m. today at Riske Field in the consolation semifinals.

ROCK SPRINGS 2, EAST 0

Halftime: 1-0

Goals: Rock Springs, Hunsaker, 8. Rock Springs, Hunsaker, 73.

Shots: RS 21, CE: 5. Shots on goal: RS 20, CE 2. Saves: RS 2 (Moeller), CE 18 (Kershaw).

Corner kicks: RS 6, CE 0. Fouls: RS 5, CE 5.

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
947
Followers
204
Post
213K+
Views
Casper, WYPosted by
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming High School State Track Championships: May 20-22, 2021

For the first time in two years, state champions will be crowned in Wyoming High School track and field at the state championships in Casper. Girls and boys teams from around the state will compete across all four classifications Thursday through Saturday at Harry Geldien Stadium located at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.
Rock Springs, WYsweetwaternow.com

Tigers Qualify 19 for State Track and Field

RIVERTON — The Rock Springs High School (RSHS) track and field team showed out at the 4A West Regional outdoor track and field meet in Riverton. The RSHS boys placed third as a team, while the Lady Tigers came in seventh overall. As a team, the Tigers had nearly 50 personal records broken.
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

SNAPPED: TCSD holds Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County School District’s (TCSD) Special Olympic athletes showed up in full force on Friday for the county’s Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games. 15 district athletes competed in two categories of sports; Basketball Skills and Track and Field Events. Scores from Friday’s events will be compiled and...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne Post 6 swept at North Platte

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team dropped two games Sunday afternoon at North Platte, Nebraska. The Nationals won the opener 6-1, and the second contest 7-4. The Sixers (14-6) fell behind 2-0 after the first inning of the opener, and trailed 4-1 after four innings. North...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

GIRLS SOCCER: Sheridan edges East for third seed

CHEYENNE – Senior Aria Heyneman scored an unassisted goal in the 20th minute to help Sheridan to a 1-0 victory over Cheyenne East in the third-place match at the Class 4A East Regional on Saturday in Gillette. “We played well at times, but we were up and down,” East coach...
Campbell County, WYGillette News Record

Bolt girls claim regional championship, No. 1 seed at state

The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team remains perfect on the season after winning the Class 4A East Regional Tournament Saturday afternoon at Campbell County High School. The No. 1 seed Bolts beat No. 2 seed Cheyenne Central 2-1 in the championship game. Senior captain Peyton Roswadovski scored both...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

PREP TRACK: Cheyenne athletes win 3 at 4A East

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East seniors Kaliff Guevara and Levi Smith both won events at the Class 4A East Regional track and field meet Friday in Casper. Guevara won triple jump with a leap of 48 feet, 1¾ inches, while Smith won the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 59.88 seconds. Cheyenne...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne Coyotes win two games in Casper

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team picked up two wins Saturday in Casper. Cheyenne (5-1) topped the Gillette Phantoms (16-1) and Valor Vikings of Casper (6-4). The Coyotes scored 12 runs in the first inning against Gillette. Dorian Pacheco was 3 for 4 with a double...
Laramie, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Laramie holds off South rally in season finale

LARAMIE – Janey Adair deposited the second pitch she saw Saturday afternoon over the center field fence at the Sandy Aragon Softball Complex. That was all the offense either Laramie or Cheyenne South mustered for a few frames. Then the Lady Plainsmen’s bats came alive long enough to pad the lead for a 5-1 victory in the season finale for both squads.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

BOYS SOCCER: Late goal lifts Laramie over East

CHEYENNE — A 69th minute goal from Cameron Hoberg gave the Laramie boys soccer team gave a 2-1 win over Cheyenne East in the third place match at the Class 4A East regional tournament on Saturday. Laramie had 18 shots on goal while Cameron Hoberg netted Laramie's other goal. East...
Laramie, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Plainsmen to play for 3rd seed at state

Laramie High boys soccer took on the one of the top teams in the state Friday at the Class 4A East Regional Championships in Gillette. The No. 4 seeded Plainsmen (8-6 overall) gave Thunder Basin (15-0) all it wanted and then some as the LHS boys lost 1-0 against a team that had a first-round bye during Thursday’s elimination round. More information from Friday’s game was not available before press time for the Laramie Boomerang.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

BOYS SOCCER: East falls to Sheridan

CHEYENNE — Sheridan turned 11 shots on goal into a 4-0 win over the Cheyenne East boys soccer team Friday in the Class 4A East Regional semifinals in Gillette. Freshman Dane Steel scored two second half goals for the Broncs while Sheridan outshot East 25-4. East will play Laramie at...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Cheyenne Coyotes

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team picked up two wins Saturday in Casper. CHEYENNE – Isaiah Martinez and Ox Schroeder both had three hits and two RBIs to help the Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team to a …
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Filly softball blasts Rock Springs

The Cody Filly softball team had no problem going on the road Friday afternoon, taking out the Rock Springs Tigers 12-3. Rock Springs (5-7, 4-5 West) took an early lead and still led 3-2 by the start of the fifth inning, but Cody (10-3, 6-3 West) woke up in that inning, scoring five runs off only two hits. The Fillies added one more in the sixth and four in the seventh to make it a blowout by the end.
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: May 16, 2021

AA East: (Overall Record Listed First, Then Conference Record) Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

GIRLS SOCCER: Thunder Basin tops East in 4A East semis

CHEYENNE – No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin scored two goals in the first half of a 3-1 victory over Cheyenne East in the semifinals of the Class 4A East Regional on Friday in Gillette. Cena Carlson got the scoring started with an assist from Brady Deimling in the 26th minute. Sam...
Evanston, WYsweetwaternow.com

4A Boys Regional Soccer Results and State Matchups

EVANSTON — As the high school sports season closes out its final weeks of competition, this week’s regional 4A West Regional Boys Soccer Championships will determine the seeding for next week’s state tournament. Both Rock Springs High School and Green River High School are participating in the 4A West Regional...