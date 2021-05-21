newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Critically ill Covid-19 patients ‘more likely’ to die in Africa

By Tori Holland
newsbrig.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHospital patients in Africa who are critically ill with Covid-19 are far more likely to die than in other parts of the world, a study suggests. A shortage of critical care resources was a key problem, it says. This includes both a lack of specialised staff and equipment such as...

newsbrig.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Journal#The Lancet#Patient Infections#Patient Care#Medical Care#Intensive Care#African#Newsday#Makerere University#Groote Schuur Hospital#Covid 19 Patients#Hospital Patients#Critical Care Resources#Severe Infections#Hospitals#Mortality Rates#Deaths#Therapies#Population#Dialysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
News Break
Health
Place
Africa
News Break
BBC
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

More than 70 patients die at Indian state’s biggest Covid facility because of oxygen shortage

Seventy-five patients have died at a hospital in India in the past four days because of oxygen shortages due to “logistic issues”. Goa Medical College and Hospital - the state’s biggest Covid facility - saw 13 more deaths on Friday, after 15 deaths were reported on Thursday, and before that, 21 on Wednesday. All deaths occurred to issues in supply of oxygen, according to Indian media reports. The hospital has been reporting fluctuations for six nights in a row. The relatives of patients began sending out SOS calls on social media, prompting officials from the health department, including health...
Worldkhn.org

Africa Needs More Covid Vaccines, UN Says

And China says it has been sending vaccines to 40 countries there. The status of Europe's vaccination campaign and the buckling Gaza health system are also in the news. The U.N. Security Council called for accelerated availability of coronavirus vaccines for Africa on Wednesday, expressing concern that the continent has received only about 2% of all doses administered globally. The call came in a presidential statement approved by all 15 members at a council meeting on promoting post-pandemic recovery in Africa and addressing the root causes of conflict on the continent. It reiterated the need for “equitable access to quality, safe, efficacious, and affordable COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, medicines and vaccinations to all.” (Lederer, 5/20)
Public Healthhealthing.ca

COVID-19: High-risk health-care workers can book earlier 2nd dose

Health care workers with jobs classified by Ontario as “high risk” will be eligible this week to book their second COVID-19 vaccine shot for a date less than four months after their first, a change that some have been pleading for. In Ontario, the standard interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses...
Public HealthScience Daily

People living with HIV more likely to get sick with, die from COVID-19

Over the past year, studies have revealed that certain pre-existing conditions, such as cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure, can increase a person's risk of dying from COVID-19. New research shows that individuals living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) -- an estimated 38 million worldwide, according to the World Health Organization -- have an increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and fatal outcomes from COVID-19.
Health Servicesthechronicle-online.com

Tillsonburg hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak with three patient, two staff cases

The Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday after three patients tested positive for the virus. In a statement issued Thursday, hospital president Sandy Jansen said all patients and families are being notified of the outbreak, which is in the hospital’s 2 South inpatient unit. According to the hospital website, some of the hospital’s 30 medical-surgical beds are on the 2 South unit.
Public HealthThe Economist

It’s not just covid-19: health services in Africa

Fears have been rising this week that the covid-19 vaccination campaign in Africa is stalling. Many countries suffer shortages of jabs. Others have stocks they cannot use. Malawi has destroyed almost 20,000 expired doses; South Sudan plans to bin 59,000. But, with less publicity, the pandemic also threatens to unravel decades of progress in routine immunisation campaigns for other diseases.
Public Healthdallassun.com

COVID-19 vaccination drive in Africa hampered: WHO

Brazzaville [Congo], May 21 (ANI): Africa's rollout of coronavirus vaccines is being undermined by supply shortages and financial difficulties, the African regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. "While limited supplies of doses are hampering the large-scale rollout of vaccines, funding for operational costs is also...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

COVID-19 Update: EU to Allow Entry to Vaccinated Travelers from Some Countries; India Facing Shortage of Drug Critical to COVID Patients; and more

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, here are the latest COVID-19 numbers around the world, according to statistics aggregator, Worldometer. World Cases: Over 165.9 million. World Deaths: 3,438,000 deaths. Countries Outside of the US with Most Infections:. India: 25,703,821 confirmed cases; 286,063 deaths. Brazil: 15,735,485 confirmed cases; 439,379 deaths. France: 5,898,347...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

As COVID-19 Pandemic Rages In India, Health Workers Hold The Line

COVID-19 has pushed India's health care system to the limit, but dedicated doctors, nurses & paramedics won't stop caring for those in need. The devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India is severely overstraining the country's health care system. Hospital beds are filled beyond capacity and the need for medical oxygen is acute.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

80% Of Patients Hospitalized With Covid-19 Develop Neurologic Complications And Are 6 Times More Likely To Die, New Study Finds

According to results of a new JAMA study, 8 in 10 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 developed neurologic complications, with a subsequent sixfold risk of increased mortality. Patients with neurological complications were more likely to die in the hospital compared to patients with no evidence of neurologic involvement, the study also found.