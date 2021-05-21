newsbreak-logo
Environment

Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season

By SETH BORENSTEIN AP Science Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 1 day ago

The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it’s unlikely to be as crazy as 2020’s record-shattering year, meteorologists said Thursday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted that the hurricane season, which runs from June through November, will see 13 to 20 named storms. Six to 10 of those storms will become hurricanes and three to five will be major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph (177 kilometers per hour), the agency predicted.

