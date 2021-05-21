newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burns, WY

Burns’ Gonzalez makes her move

By Michael Katz WyoSports
Posted by 
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGr2N_0a6k4dCI00

CASPER – If anyone knows the methods and moves of Wheatland’s Lily Nichols, it’s probably Burns’ Emma Gonzalez.

The two have dueled all season in the 3,200-meter run, with Nichols winning the majority of those battles. As Gonzalez eloquently put it, Nichols had been “kicking her butt.”

None of that mattered Thursday, however. Because when Gonzalez crossed the finish line, she finally found herself on the right end of the rivalry.

Gonzalez finished second in the Class 3A girls 3,200-meter run at the Wyoming state track and field meet with a time of 11 minutes, 58.10 seconds, finishing behind Lyman’s Elena Jensen.

But Gonzalez, a junior, found herself admittedly ecstatic about taking down the top-seeded Nichols. She finally had the upper hand.

Gonzalez earned all-state honors with her top-two finish.

“It means that I had the most guts, the most determination and the most heart,” she said. “Not taking anything away from Lily, she’s a great athlete. But I just really wanted that.”

Gonzalez finished two seconds ahead of Nichols, who entered the meet with a blistering time of 11:40.29. Jensen finished Thursday’s race with a time of 11:52.43, six seconds ahead of Gonzalez.

Thursday was a long time coming for Gonzalez and the rest of the state’s competitors, as the 2020 edition of the meet was canceled due to COVID-19. Gonzalez admits she had the butterflies when she stepped out onto the track in front of a packed set of bleachers.

But any nerves gave way to pure adulation by the end of Gonzalez’s race. She was officially an all-state selection.

“I just wanted to get back out. Running is something I’ve always loved to do, and I just want to see my hard work pay off,” she said.

In the 4A edition of the girls 3,200-meter, a trio of Cheyenne Central runners took the fifth through seventh spots on the podium. Sophomore Sydney Morrell, junior Kayla Pillivant and freshman Sydni Sawyer took fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. Pine Bluffs senior Shelby Thurin placed fifth in the 2A race.

On the boys side, Burns senior Colby Stockton took eighth in the 3A’s 3,200 race. Central freshman Bridger Brokaw finished eighth in the 4A race to take a spot on the podium as well.

In the preliminaries for the 4A girls 100-meter hurdles, Central sophomore Madisyn Baillie finished as the top qualifier and advanced to Saturday’s final with a time of 15.70 seconds. Teammates Katie Thomson and Emma Hess advanced to the final as well.

Baillie also took third overall in 4A girls high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 2 inches.

Pine Bluffs junior Carson Rabou qualified for the finals in the 110-meter hurdles with a sixth-place finish in the 2A boys race. Central sophomore Richard Prescott qualified with a seventh-place finish in the 4A boys race.

Pine Bluffs junior Reed Thompson took fourth in the 2A boys long jump with a mark of 20-3. Senior teammate Ashlee Fjeld tied for sixth in the 2A girls pole vault. Central’s Dakota Lobmeyer placed sixth in the 4A girls shot put with a throw of 38-3¼.

The afternoon finished with the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay, where Cheyenne East finished with a bang. The Thunderbirds took third in both the boys and girls races. On the girls side, East finished behind Jackson and Laramie, respectively. Jackson set an all-class state record with a 4:11.53, but not too far behind was East, which finished less than eight seconds behind.

For freshman Bradie Schlabs, seeing the packed stands and all the high-quality competition from all corners of the state was a somewhat unreal experience. She was one of the four runners on East’s third-place finishing team.

“It’s a big eye-opener … there’s so many people here,” Schlabs said with a laugh. “When I got here … it was packed … This whole place is lined with teams. I just thought it was crazy, seeing everyone.”

The T-Birds boys finished behind Sheridan and Rock Springs, with all three teams being separated by just three seconds.

The Pine Bluffs girls took second in the 2A 1,600-meter girls sprint medley, while Central took seventh in the 4A girls race.

After one day of competition, Pine Bluffs stands in ninth overall in the boys team standings and eighth on the girls side. Burns is in 12th on the boys side and is tied for eighth on the girls side.

In 4A, East and Central sit in 11th and 12th on the boys side, respectively, while Central is in second on the girls side. East sits in tenth.

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
947
Followers
204
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
City
Casper, WY
City
Pine Bluffs, WY
City
Burns, WY
City
Wheatland, WY
City
Laramie, WY
City
Sheridan, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Gonzalez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Race#Long Jump#Shot Put#3a#Thunderbirds#Sophomore Sydney Morrell#Junior Kayla Pillivant#Teammates Katie Thomson#Freshman Sydni Sawyer#Running#Cheyenne Central Runners#Seventh Spots#All State Honors#Cheyenne East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

SNAPPED: TCSD holds Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County School District’s (TCSD) Special Olympic athletes showed up in full force on Friday for the county’s Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games. 15 district athletes competed in two categories of sports; Basketball Skills and Track and Field Events. Scores from Friday’s events will be compiled and...
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: May 16, 2021

AA East: (Overall Record Listed First, Then Conference Record) Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

LCCC men advance to Region IX semis

CHEYENNE – Jared Ramos came off the bench and scored a pair of goals to help the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over visiting Northeastern Junior College in the opening round of the Region IX tournament Sunday in Cheyenne. Ramos netted his first goal...
Laramie County, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Laramie County team ropers place in Casper

CHEYENNE – Two sets of Laramie County team ropers placed in the top 5 during the Sunday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Casper. Heeler Cort McBride of Meriden and header Bodie Herring of Veteran stopped the clock in 6.88 seconds to take third Sunday. They are fifth in the season standings.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Caely Pickerd is back in net with LCCC

CHEYENNE – Caely Pickerd suffered a number of concussions when she collided with other players while trying to make saves during her days suiting up for the Laramie Blizzard youth teams. Those concussions forced Pickerd to hang up her goalkeeping gloves prior to her freshman season at Laramie High. They...
Laramie County, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Four Laramie County athletes qualify for NJHFR

CHEYENNE – Four rodeo athletes from Laramie County have qualified for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. Cheyenne bull rider Brenson Bartlett won the season title with 97 points. He placed third at the state finals in Gillette with a 63-point ride in the first go-round. Cheyenne’s Dalton Willis finished...
Wheatland, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

T-Birds' bats come alive in win over Wheatland

CHEYENNE – It took Cheyenne East one trip through the batting order to adjust to Wheatland starter Bailey Fitzwater. The floodgates opened once the No. 4-ranked Lady Thunderbirds got their timing down. East erupted for nine runs on 10 hits over the final two innings of a 10-0 victory Saturday morning.
Burns, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

PREP TRACK: Burns' Pollock sets school record in shot put

CHEYENNE — Wade Pollock set a Burns high school record in the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 11 inches Thursday at the Pine Bluffs Field Event Extravaganza to take first. Cody Hape was first in long jump for the Broncs (6-0) and Conor Manlove finished second in pole vault (10-6).
Wheatland, WYpcrecordtimes.com

Wheatland competes on two different tracks setting records

WHEATLAND – The Wheatland track teams are kicking butt and taking names while setting many school records along the way. The team was able to get a sort of makeup meet in last week April 30 in Cheyenne. The meet gave Wheatland athletes another chance to prequalify for state and improve their marks.
Wheatland, WYpcrecordtimes.com

In a season of unknowns, there was one thing for certain, High Plains Thunder kids can wrestle

WHEATLAND – Over the weekend of April 16 to 18 the High Plains Thunder wrestling team competed in the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Associations State wrestling tournament. In total, they had 22 kids wrestle in three different styles, bringing home a total of 38 medals, including eight state champions, Small Team Greco State Champions and a Triple Crown State Champion. Those kids are Maddox Witt, Orey Brennan, Ryder Teten, Chase Baker, Jackson Donnelly, Holden Adams, Garrett Hall, Hayden Unrein, Keen Huston, Coy Robertson, Lukas Brennan, Braxton Delay, Sawyer Adams, Cash Burke, Grady Bohlander, Steven Reece, Tanner Delay, Brady Donnelly, Garrett Cowan, Tripp Vigil, Araea Goff and Raena Goff.
Campbell County, WYGillette News Record

Camels sweep Wheatland, improve to 7-2 in conference play

The Campbell County High School softball team came away with a pair of wins over Wheatland Monday afternoon at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The Camels beat the Bulldogs 11-1 in game one of the doubleheader and 10-4 in game two. The first game counted as a conference game while...