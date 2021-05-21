Burns’ Gonzalez makes her move

CASPER – If anyone knows the methods and moves of Wheatland’s Lily Nichols, it’s probably Burns’ Emma Gonzalez.

The two have dueled all season in the 3,200-meter run, with Nichols winning the majority of those battles. As Gonzalez eloquently put it, Nichols had been “kicking her butt.”

None of that mattered Thursday, however. Because when Gonzalez crossed the finish line, she finally found herself on the right end of the rivalry.

Gonzalez finished second in the Class 3A girls 3,200-meter run at the Wyoming state track and field meet with a time of 11 minutes, 58.10 seconds, finishing behind Lyman’s Elena Jensen.

But Gonzalez, a junior, found herself admittedly ecstatic about taking down the top-seeded Nichols. She finally had the upper hand.

Gonzalez earned all-state honors with her top-two finish.

“It means that I had the most guts, the most determination and the most heart,” she said. “Not taking anything away from Lily, she’s a great athlete. But I just really wanted that.”

Gonzalez finished two seconds ahead of Nichols, who entered the meet with a blistering time of 11:40.29. Jensen finished Thursday’s race with a time of 11:52.43, six seconds ahead of Gonzalez.

Thursday was a long time coming for Gonzalez and the rest of the state’s competitors, as the 2020 edition of the meet was canceled due to COVID-19. Gonzalez admits she had the butterflies when she stepped out onto the track in front of a packed set of bleachers.

But any nerves gave way to pure adulation by the end of Gonzalez’s race. She was officially an all-state selection.

“I just wanted to get back out. Running is something I’ve always loved to do, and I just want to see my hard work pay off,” she said.

In the 4A edition of the girls 3,200-meter, a trio of Cheyenne Central runners took the fifth through seventh spots on the podium. Sophomore Sydney Morrell, junior Kayla Pillivant and freshman Sydni Sawyer took fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. Pine Bluffs senior Shelby Thurin placed fifth in the 2A race.

On the boys side, Burns senior Colby Stockton took eighth in the 3A’s 3,200 race. Central freshman Bridger Brokaw finished eighth in the 4A race to take a spot on the podium as well.

In the preliminaries for the 4A girls 100-meter hurdles, Central sophomore Madisyn Baillie finished as the top qualifier and advanced to Saturday’s final with a time of 15.70 seconds. Teammates Katie Thomson and Emma Hess advanced to the final as well.

Baillie also took third overall in 4A girls high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 2 inches.

Pine Bluffs junior Carson Rabou qualified for the finals in the 110-meter hurdles with a sixth-place finish in the 2A boys race. Central sophomore Richard Prescott qualified with a seventh-place finish in the 4A boys race.

Pine Bluffs junior Reed Thompson took fourth in the 2A boys long jump with a mark of 20-3. Senior teammate Ashlee Fjeld tied for sixth in the 2A girls pole vault. Central’s Dakota Lobmeyer placed sixth in the 4A girls shot put with a throw of 38-3¼.

The afternoon finished with the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay, where Cheyenne East finished with a bang. The Thunderbirds took third in both the boys and girls races. On the girls side, East finished behind Jackson and Laramie, respectively. Jackson set an all-class state record with a 4:11.53, but not too far behind was East, which finished less than eight seconds behind.

For freshman Bradie Schlabs, seeing the packed stands and all the high-quality competition from all corners of the state was a somewhat unreal experience. She was one of the four runners on East’s third-place finishing team.

“It’s a big eye-opener … there’s so many people here,” Schlabs said with a laugh. “When I got here … it was packed … This whole place is lined with teams. I just thought it was crazy, seeing everyone.”

The T-Birds boys finished behind Sheridan and Rock Springs, with all three teams being separated by just three seconds.

The Pine Bluffs girls took second in the 2A 1,600-meter girls sprint medley, while Central took seventh in the 4A girls race.

After one day of competition, Pine Bluffs stands in ninth overall in the boys team standings and eighth on the girls side. Burns is in 12th on the boys side and is tied for eighth on the girls side.

In 4A, East and Central sit in 11th and 12th on the boys side, respectively, while Central is in second on the girls side. East sits in tenth.