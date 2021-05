Rays of golden sun are becoming a key ingredient in the 21st-century recipe for beer, but just like ales have their dark side so does solar power. In the wake of the devastating Colonial Pipeline cyberattack that has fueled a gas shortage up and down the east coast, the Biden administration's push toward clean power sources has been back in the spotlight. As Democrats urge American companies to adopt green energy and offer rich cash incentives, some small businesses are jumping at the opportunity to adapt on the government's dime.