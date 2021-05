An alleged neo-Nazi accused of terror offences filmed himself “strumming along” with footage of a gunman massacring Muslims at a mosque, a court has heard.Dean Morrice is accused of eight terror offences and two counts of possessing explosive substances that were found at his home near Bristol.The 34-year-old allegedly created parts for a 3D-printed gun and ran a social media channel that encouraged far-right terror attacks.The opening of his trial at Kingston Crown Court heard that he held up the Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant “as an example to follow”.Prosecutor Naomi Parsons told jurors that Mr Morrice watched Tarrant’s livestream...