MetroNews This Morning 5-21-21
Governor Jim Justice is touting the state's unemployment rate which dropped in the past month, but says he'll still end the $300 a month pandemic unemployment benefit next month. Justice also said the process for those under age 35 to get their $100 reward for a Covid vaccine is in place. Senator Capito says talks continue on an infrastructure compromise between Republicans and the White House. A good price for WV road bonds on Wall Street. In Sports, the Mountaineer baseball team gives Texas a big horns down at their place. Those stories and more in today's MetroNews This Morning podcast.