Lady Indians can't keep up with Jackson

CHEYENNE – The action started early between the Cheyenne Central and Jackson girls soccer teams in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament.

Two goals were scored and a handful of shots took place in the opening 10 minutes of play, but the third-seeded Lady Broncs prevailed with a 5-3 victory Thursday morning at Riske Field to advance to the semifinals.

“We’ve been inconsistent with our passion that we play with, and when you’re inconsistent with the passion you play with, you cannot go into a state tournament and have that inconsistency kick in,” Central coach Jeff Norman said. “Jackson deserved to win (Thursday); that’s just the facts.”

After she had a good look at the net in the third minute, Jackson freshman Teya McClennen received a through ball from Selah Hunter and buried it in the eighth minute for the early Broncs lead.

Less than a full minute later, Jackson was called for a foul on a corner kick in the box. Central’s Alyssa Brenchley shot the penalty kick and put it past Jackson goalie Sidney Nash to tie the game 1-1.

It seemed as if Jackson’s aggressiveness to open the match set the tone of the contest, but the way Central responded was a big reason the match played out how it did, Central goalie Sarah Foster said.

“I don’t even think it was (them scoring that set the tone), I think it was us responding, and I think that set the tone that it was going to be a really tough game,” Foster said. “I don’t think I’ve seen forwards that good this season – they shoot faster, they are faster, so it’s hard to deal with.”

The shots continued firing in the first half.

Hunter found herself on a breakaway in the 20th minute, and squeezed the ball past the left side of Foster, giving Jackson a 2-1 advantage.

“They were always first to the ball, and we just kind let them dribble toward us instead of getting there before they could turn upfield,” Brenchley said. “We just waited for them to come us.”

Like the opening score, it didn’t take the second-seeded Indians long to respond. Eliza-Grace Smith set up for a free kick from 26 yards out in the 29th minute. She put it in the top left corner of the net to knot the score at 2-2.

McClennen scored the following two goals of the contest, one in the 34th to give Jackson the 3-2 lead going into the break, and another in the 46th. The latter goal was set up on a penalty kick after McClennen was tripped in the box.

Six minutes later, Central responded again. Calie Mosely sent a crosser that was placed in stride for Smith. Smith drained it to cut the deficit to 4-3, but another McClennen goal sealed the contest in the 76th.

Central was bothered by injuries, especially in its back line, that created personnel changes and was a domino effect throughout the lineup, Norman said. However, that wasn’t an excuse for the outcome.

“Quite frankly, I don’t think we lost because the other team beat us. I think we beat ourselves today, and that’s hard to say and hard to admit, especially this time of year when every game matters, every minute matters,” Norman said. “But the fact is we didn’t bring our 100%, and at the state tournament, anything less than that is going to result in exactly what happened (Thursday).”

The Indians play Cheyenne East in the consolation semifinals at 9 a.m. today at Okie Blanchard Stadium. Jackson plays Rock Springs in the semifinals at 2 p.m. at Riske Field.

JACKSON 5, CENTRAL 3

Halftime: Jackson 3-2

Goals: Jackson, McClennen (Hunter), 8. Central, Brenchley, 9 (penalty kick). Jackson, Hunter, 20 (unassisted). Central, Smith, 29. Jackson, McClennen, 34. Jackson, McClennen, 46 (penalty kick). Central, Smith (Mosely), 52. Jackson, McClennen, 76.

Shots: JH 16, CC 9. Shots on goal: JH 16, CC 6. Saves: JH 3 (Nash); CC 11 (Foster).

Corner kicks: JH 12, CC 1. Offsides: JH 2, CC 1. Fouls: JH 5, CC 7.