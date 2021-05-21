newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne, WY

Lady Indians can't keep up with Jackson

By Robert Munoz
Posted by 
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxFwZ_0a6k49zr00

CHEYENNE – The action started early between the Cheyenne Central and Jackson girls soccer teams in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament.

Two goals were scored and a handful of shots took place in the opening 10 minutes of play, but the third-seeded Lady Broncs prevailed with a 5-3 victory Thursday morning at Riske Field to advance to the semifinals.

“We’ve been inconsistent with our passion that we play with, and when you’re inconsistent with the passion you play with, you cannot go into a state tournament and have that inconsistency kick in,” Central coach Jeff Norman said. “Jackson deserved to win (Thursday); that’s just the facts.”

After she had a good look at the net in the third minute, Jackson freshman Teya McClennen received a through ball from Selah Hunter and buried it in the eighth minute for the early Broncs lead.

Less than a full minute later, Jackson was called for a foul on a corner kick in the box. Central’s Alyssa Brenchley shot the penalty kick and put it past Jackson goalie Sidney Nash to tie the game 1-1.

It seemed as if Jackson’s aggressiveness to open the match set the tone of the contest, but the way Central responded was a big reason the match played out how it did, Central goalie Sarah Foster said.

“I don’t even think it was (them scoring that set the tone), I think it was us responding, and I think that set the tone that it was going to be a really tough game,” Foster said. “I don’t think I’ve seen forwards that good this season – they shoot faster, they are faster, so it’s hard to deal with.”

The shots continued firing in the first half.

Hunter found herself on a breakaway in the 20th minute, and squeezed the ball past the left side of Foster, giving Jackson a 2-1 advantage.

“They were always first to the ball, and we just kind let them dribble toward us instead of getting there before they could turn upfield,” Brenchley said. “We just waited for them to come us.”

Like the opening score, it didn’t take the second-seeded Indians long to respond. Eliza-Grace Smith set up for a free kick from 26 yards out in the 29th minute. She put it in the top left corner of the net to knot the score at 2-2.

McClennen scored the following two goals of the contest, one in the 34th to give Jackson the 3-2 lead going into the break, and another in the 46th. The latter goal was set up on a penalty kick after McClennen was tripped in the box.

Six minutes later, Central responded again. Calie Mosely sent a crosser that was placed in stride for Smith. Smith drained it to cut the deficit to 4-3, but another McClennen goal sealed the contest in the 76th.

Central was bothered by injuries, especially in its back line, that created personnel changes and was a domino effect throughout the lineup, Norman said. However, that wasn’t an excuse for the outcome.

“Quite frankly, I don’t think we lost because the other team beat us. I think we beat ourselves today, and that’s hard to say and hard to admit, especially this time of year when every game matters, every minute matters,” Norman said. “But the fact is we didn’t bring our 100%, and at the state tournament, anything less than that is going to result in exactly what happened (Thursday).”

The Indians play Cheyenne East in the consolation semifinals at 9 a.m. today at Okie Blanchard Stadium. Jackson plays Rock Springs in the semifinals at 2 p.m. at Riske Field.

JACKSON 5, CENTRAL 3

Halftime: Jackson 3-2

Goals: Jackson, McClennen (Hunter), 8. Central, Brenchley, 9 (penalty kick). Jackson, Hunter, 20 (unassisted). Central, Smith, 29. Jackson, McClennen, 34. Jackson, McClennen, 46 (penalty kick). Central, Smith (Mosely), 52. Jackson, McClennen, 76.

Shots: JH 16, CC 9. Shots on goal: JH 16, CC 6. Saves: JH 3 (Nash); CC 11 (Foster).

Corner kicks: JH 12, CC 1. Offsides: JH 2, CC 1. Fouls: JH 5, CC 7.

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
947
Followers
204
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
City
Jackson, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Norman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Go Game#Left Field#Penalty Kick#Indians#The Cheyenne Central#4a State Tournament#Cheyenne East#The Game#Lead#Okie Blanchard Stadium#Riske Field#Offsides#Stride#Jh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

SNAPPED: TCSD holds Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County School District’s (TCSD) Special Olympic athletes showed up in full force on Friday for the county’s Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games. 15 district athletes competed in two categories of sports; Basketball Skills and Track and Field Events. Scores from Friday’s events will be compiled and...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

GIRLS SOCCER: Sheridan edges East for third seed

CHEYENNE – Senior Aria Heyneman scored an unassisted goal in the 20th minute to help Sheridan to a 1-0 victory over Cheyenne East in the third-place match at the Class 4A East Regional on Saturday in Gillette. “We played well at times, but we were up and down,” East coach...
Laramie, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Plainsmen claim 3rd seed for state

LHS (9-6 overall) will open the Class 4A State Soccer Championships against the West No. 2 Jackson (15-2) at 2 p.m. Thursday at Cheyenne East High. The Broncs lost the West regional championship against Kelly Walsh 2-1 after 80 minutes of regulation, two 10-minute overtime periods and a 2-0 tally in a shootout.
Campbell County, WYGillette News Record

Bolt girls claim regional championship, No. 1 seed at state

The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team remains perfect on the season after winning the Class 4A East Regional Tournament Saturday afternoon at Campbell County High School. The No. 1 seed Bolts beat No. 2 seed Cheyenne Central 2-1 in the championship game. Senior captain Peyton Roswadovski scored both...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

PREP TRACK: Central girls, boys second at 4A East meet

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls and boys track and field teams both placed second at the Class 4A East Regional on Saturday in Casper. Campbell County edged out the Lady Indians for the team title 117.33-116.5. The Cheyenne East girls were seventh (67.33) and Cheyenne South took eighth (36).
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Cheyenne Coyotes

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team picked up two wins Saturday in Casper. CHEYENNE – Isaiah Martinez and Ox Schroeder both had three hits and two RBIs to help the Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team to a …
Laramie, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Laramie holds off South rally in season finale

LARAMIE – Janey Adair deposited the second pitch she saw Saturday afternoon over the center field fence at the Sandy Aragon Softball Complex. That was all the offense either Laramie or Cheyenne South mustered for a few frames. Then the Lady Plainsmen’s bats came alive long enough to pad the lead for a 5-1 victory in the season finale for both squads.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

LCCC men advance to Region IX semis

CHEYENNE – Jared Ramos came off the bench and scored a pair of goals to help the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over visiting Northeastern Junior College in the opening round of the Region IX tournament Sunday in Cheyenne. Ramos netted his first goal...
Gillette, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Regional champions crowned in 4A soccer

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The 4A regionals came to a close on Saturday afternoon with the west regionals taking place in Evanston, and the east regionals concluded in the other corner of the state in Gillette. The results of Saturday’s action would help determine the seeding for next...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne Post 6 swept at North Platte

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team dropped two games Sunday afternoon at North Platte, Nebraska. The Nationals won the opener 6-1, and the second contest 7-4. The Sixers (14-6) fell behind 2-0 after the first inning of the opener, and trailed 4-1 after four innings. North...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

COLLEGES: Potter nets two as LCCC women advance

CHEYENNE – Sophomore Avery Potter scored a pair of first-half goals to help No. 6-ranked Laramie County Community College to a 5-0 victory over visiting Northwest College in the first round of the Region IX tournament. Jayla Wulff, Erika Scivally and Grace Roswadovski rounded out the Golden Eagles’ scoring. Ainsley...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne Coyotes win two games in Casper

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team picked up two wins Saturday in Casper. Cheyenne (5-1) topped the Gillette Phantoms (16-1) and Valor Vikings of Casper (6-4). The Coyotes scored 12 runs in the first inning against Gillette. Dorian Pacheco was 3 for 4 with a double...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Sixers bats come alive late to rout Casper

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 left seven runners on base in the first three innings during the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Casper Oilers. That trend ended in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Sixers scored seven runs en route to a 12-2 win...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

South hires Brodie Epler as girls hoops coach

CHEYENNE – Brodie Epler came to a realization once he got over his surprise that Chad DeBruyn had stepped down as Cheyenne South’s girls basketball coach. “I wasn’t ready to be done coaching at South, so I decided to throw my hat in the ring and see if I would get the opportunity to continue building what we have been building there,” Epler said.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Dimas, VanTassell will remain teammates at LCCC

CHEYENNE – Andraya Dimas and Riley VanTassell have been part of Cheyenne South teams that challenged for bids to the Class 4A state tournament. Starting this fall, they’ll be part of a Laramie County Community College program seeking its first National Junior College Athletic Association tournament berth. The seniors both signed with the Golden Eagles on Wednesday afternoon.
Laramie County, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Four Laramie County athletes qualify for NJHFR

CHEYENNE – Four rodeo athletes from Laramie County have qualified for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. Cheyenne bull rider Brenson Bartlett won the season title with 97 points. He placed third at the state finals in Gillette with a 63-point ride in the first go-round. Cheyenne’s Dalton Willis finished...