So, I’ve been thinking about being a sensitive person in the world, and I have this theory that every single person on the planet is a sensitive being. They may not know it yet (or in this lifetime), but I genuinely believe this to be true, largely because what our sensitivity gives us when we embrace it, is a more open, free and connected way of being in the world, which is our truth, though, of course, there are other ways to become, and really, return to this.