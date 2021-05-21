Cosas: Terran Last Gun's 'Seeking New Energy

Every country has a flag to represent it. In the United States, Old Glory’s familiar red, white, and blue stars and stripes fly over government buildings, businesses, institutions, and private homes in recognition of July 4, 1776, the day the 13 original U.S. colonies declared their independence from Great Britain. The flag is also symbolic of cultural and historic solidarity for Americans, a shared past, present, and future—which is precisely what the Juneteenth flag means to Black Americans. Remember: The Declaration of Independence didn’t apply to them when it was signed in 1776. So, what is Juneteenth? It commemorates June 19, 1865, the day two months after the end of the Civil War that Union General Gordon Granger marched into Galveston, Texas, and enforced the Emancipation Proclamation, effectively freeing all enslaved people.