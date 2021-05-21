newsbreak-logo
JuliAnne Jonker at the Encaustic Art Institute

By Michael Abatemarco
Santafe New Mexican.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA change in attitude, adjusting to the upending realities of life in a pandemic, and perspective as a tool of the artist are the themes reflected in the Encaustic Art Institute’s juried virtual exhibition, Shifting Perspective. All of the work is by EAI members and was juried by artist Jerry McLaughlin. The show includes works made with encaustic (heated beeswax with colored pigments), cold wax, as well as works that combine wax and other mediums. The exhibition features pieces by nearly 40 artists, including Shary Bartlett, JuliAnne Jonker, and Jorge Luis Bernal. The online exhibit continues through June 12 and is available for viewing at eainm.com/shifting-perspective-exhibition.

