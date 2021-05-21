JuliAnne Jonker at the Encaustic Art Institute

The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida, will present For the Record: Celebrating Art by Women, a new exhibition drawn largely from the Norton’s collection that explores issues of representation and inclusion in the art world. On view June 11 through October 3, For the Record features work by Emma Amos, Teresita Fernández, Helen Frankenthaler, Gertrude Käsebier, Käthe Kollwitz, Maria Martinez, Mariko Mori, Alison Saar, Mary Sibande, and Carrie Mae Weems, among others. With its interrogations of themes of labor, activism, race, identity, gender, and perceptions of “masculine” and “feminine” media and scale, the exhibition illustrates the diversity of art by women – from technique to subject matter – and the need for equity in representation. For the Record is curated by Assistant Curator J. Rachel Gustafson.