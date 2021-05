Boom bap is not dead! In this Beat Dissected we show you how to program a boom bap beat and adjust the swing settings to get just the right amount of the desired head nod!. The term ‘boom bap’ is an onomatopoeia that represents the sounds used for the kick drum and snare drum, respectively. The style is usually recognized by a main drum loop that uses a hard-hitting, acoustic bass drum sample on the downbeats, a snappy acoustic snare drum sample on the upbeats, and an ‘in your face’ audio mix emphasizing the drum loop, and the kick-snare combination in particular. Also, all boom bap producers are recognised for their tasteful and skillful sampling.