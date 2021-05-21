newsbreak-logo
James Marshall at Gerald Peters Contemporary

By Michael Abatemarco
Santafe New Mexican.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Fe-based artist James Marshall’s ceramic sculptures interact with negative space in ways that suggest dimensional changes. His ongoing interest in liminality, or the transition between states, is expressed in minimalist works, finished with technically demanding glazing techniques. He contrasts the smooth, bonelike surfaces with precise linear elements. For Emergent, an exhibition of new works, Marshall was inspired by the simple forms and smooth surfaces of a collection of stones in his studio. The subtly shifting light and dark bands running parallel over the sculptures’ surfaces recall the strata of geologic rock formations and lend the works a sense of movement. The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, May 21, and runs through July 31.

www.santafenewmexican.com
Treasuring Fenn's legacy

In his 90 years, Forrest Fenn was many things to many people. Art dealer. Author. Fighter pilot. Historian. Turns out, he also was in the business of dreams. Nearly a year after Fenn's treasure was discovered, it’s clear the fantasies of finding fortune and/or fame have not subsided for the thousands of people who remain fixated on the mystery and the man.
Elizabeth Hahn at El Zaguán

In her quirky signature style, which she calls “rococo a go-go,” Santa Fe painter Elizabeth Hahn renders figures with patterned dresses, which she sets against backdrops of natural and domestic settings that often feature elaborate mosaics of color and geometry. Her solo exhibition, Feet Don’t Fail Me Now, features 16 acrylic paintings created right before or during the COVID-19 pandemic. They detail the imagined travels of fictional female subjects. She paints her subjects from the neck down, focusing on their lower limbs, either barefoot or bedecked in heels and cowboy boots. The figures traverse a variety of environments, including cityscapes, landscapes, stairs, and strikingly patterned dance floors. The exhibition is currently on view and continues through May 28 in the sala gallery at El Zaguán and online.
Celebrating a tough shot

Emily Garrett, left, celebrates with her son, Otto Werner, 8, after Garrett made a behind-the-back shot in a game of cornhole Saturday at the Santa Fe Area Homebuilders Association's Builders Rendezvous. Werner participated in the Kids Lego Creations Contest and built five pieces including a motorcycle, a car, a Star Wars ship and a lava monster.
Unhappy in his own way

At the very top of Upper Canyon Road sits the Randall Davey House, the former home of the famed painter who moved to Santa Fe in 1920. The thick-walled adobe structure began its life as a sawmill in the mid-19th century. Davey renovated it into a curious and delightful specimen of Santa Fe art deco. Northern New Mexico’s creative elite attended many lavish cocktail parties there until Davey’s death in 1964, and an aura of decadence still hovers over what is now a rustic house museum on the grounds of the Randall Davey Audubon Center.
Night visions: an evening viewing of 'Altered Light'

Sunday, May 16, marks the 61st anniversary of physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman’s first successful experiment with laser technology. In commemoration of that historic event, UNESCO sponsors an annual International Day of Light to highlight the role that light plays in science, art and culture, and education through a series of global programs and events. On the eve of the International Day of Light, Currents 826 (826 Canyon Road, 505-772-0953, currentsnewmedia.org) invites the public for an evening viewing of its light-themed spring exhibition, Altered Light.
Fishing for snails

Tara Carstensen of Santa Fe collects snail on the Santa Fe River for her fish tank at home on Thursday. "These snail are better adapted to cold water and they keep the tank clean." she said.
Bryce Gruber

Mom of 11 is Hoping for Another & Homeschools All

Santa Fe County, New Mexico mom has nearly a dozen kids. If you got a kick out of the movie Cheaper by The Dozen with Steve Martin back in early 2000s, you'll love this modern day family version. Courtney Rogers, 37, is based in New Mexico and says she always wanted kids -- she just never knew she'd quickly approach the dozen mark.