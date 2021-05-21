James Marshall at Gerald Peters Contemporary

In her quirky signature style, which she calls “rococo a go-go,” Santa Fe painter Elizabeth Hahn renders figures with patterned dresses, which she sets against backdrops of natural and domestic settings that often feature elaborate mosaics of color and geometry. Her solo exhibition, Feet Don’t Fail Me Now, features 16 acrylic paintings created right before or during the COVID-19 pandemic. They detail the imagined travels of fictional female subjects. She paints her subjects from the neck down, focusing on their lower limbs, either barefoot or bedecked in heels and cowboy boots. The figures traverse a variety of environments, including cityscapes, landscapes, stairs, and strikingly patterned dance floors. The exhibition is currently on view and continues through May 28 in the sala gallery at El Zaguán and online.