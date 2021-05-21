James Marshall at Gerald Peters Contemporary
Santa Fe-based artist James Marshall’s ceramic sculptures interact with negative space in ways that suggest dimensional changes. His ongoing interest in liminality, or the transition between states, is expressed in minimalist works, finished with technically demanding glazing techniques. He contrasts the smooth, bonelike surfaces with precise linear elements. For Emergent, an exhibition of new works, Marshall was inspired by the simple forms and smooth surfaces of a collection of stones in his studio. The subtly shifting light and dark bands running parallel over the sculptures’ surfaces recall the strata of geologic rock formations and lend the works a sense of movement. The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, May 21, and runs through July 31.www.santafenewmexican.com