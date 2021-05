One of the last living actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age has died. Norman Lloyd carved out a 70-year career in show business, working with filmmakers of the likes of Alfred Hitchcock, Orson Welles, and Charlie Chaplin, and later becoming a filmmaker in his own right. He worked steadily in movies and television until the very end of his life, which sadly came on Tuesday. Lloyd was 106 years old. His passing was confirmed by a friend, but no cause of death was given.