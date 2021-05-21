COVID-19 renews momentum for Kansas to tackle telehealth pay parity ― but questions persist

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 200 businesses are asking Gov. Laura Kelly to opt-out of federal unemployment benefits in hopes of getting Kansans back to work. The plea came Wednesday in the form of a letter from a coalition of “employers of all sizes and from all industries.” The group said as recovery from the pandemic continues, employers are phasing remote workers back into the office, and businesses that were once forced to operate at reduced capacity are now returning to full capacity.