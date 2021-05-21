newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

COVID-19 renews momentum for Kansas to tackle telehealth pay parity ― but questions persist

Topeka Capital-Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLong before the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City provided telehealth services through Amwell and Teladoc Health, two major telehealth platforms. "We didn't have a lot of uptake. There were people that said, 'No, I want to go see my doctor,'" said Coni Fries, a lobbyist for BCBS Kansas City, on when the program first rolled out. "We made it less co-payment, but people were resistant to that type of technology."

www.cjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Health
Kansas City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Health Care Providers#Health Benefits#Healthcare Costs#Health Care Costs#Amwell#Teladoc Health#Medicaid#Kansans#Americans#Sunflower Health Plan#The Kansas Legislature#Kansas Medical Society#Telehealth Services#Telehealth Reimbursement#Pay Parity#Payment Parity#Private Health Insurers#Quality Health Care#Health Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Kansas StateMidland Daily News

Kansas legislators approve COVID-19 relief for businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas passed proposals by early Saturday to ban COVID-19 vaccine passports, limit efforts to track down the close contacts of people with the coronavirus and provide up to $500 million to businesses that closed or faced pandemic restrictions. The GOP-controlled Legislature approved budget...
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: How Kansas Compares to Other States in the Midwest

Efforts to inoculate the U.S. population are well underway. Still, the coronavirus continues to spread and the already staggering public health toll will no doubt continue to rise. To date, 32,334,764 Americans have been infected with COVID-19 — and 575,980 of them have died as a result. The disease’s spread has not been even across […]
HealthHartford Business

Health insurers oppose telehealth pay-parity bill as it goes to the governor

A bill requiring health insurers to pay for virtual health visits at the same rate as in-person visits for the next two years was passed by the state Senate Thursday and awaits the governor’s signature, even as health insurers registered their strong opposition. The measure extends the pay parity provisions...
Kansas StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Kansas With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 32.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 6. More than 572,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 6. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available to ages 12+ in Kansas

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced that, due to increasing evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for young people, the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine will now be available to those ages 12+ in Kansas. “Health experts’ thorough, deliberate review process demonstrates that safety continues to be the...
Kansas StateStamford Advocate

Kansas opens COVID-19 vaccinations to those 12 and older

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Any Kansan who is 12 and older is now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and some county health departments said the shots will be available starting Thursday. Following advice from federal officials, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that the state will open vaccinations for...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kansas changing COVID-19 vaccine strategy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — With new COVID-19 vaccinations declining, Kansas is changing its strategy for reaching herd immunity from holding mass immunization clinics to having doctor's offices and pharmacies give shots. Public health officials said this week that the change will make getting the shots more convenient for some people...
Public Healththenevadaindependent.com

Health insurance reform expert: Public option may not have ‘dramatic impact’ on uninsured rate but takes ‘noble approach’ in addressing costs

A receptionist checks in a patient at A+ TotalCare in Elko on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) Progressives and public health advocates backing legislation to establish a state-managed public health insurance option in Nevada say it will boost health care affordability and accessibility. Opponents, including the health...
Kansas StateDodge City Daily Globe

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Kansas

Kansas reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,142 new cases. That's down 21.2% from the previous week's tally of 1,450 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Kansas ranked 47th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Kansas StateHutchinson News

Many retailers across Kansas have lifted their mask mandates. Here is a list.

A growing list of businesses in Kansas are lifting their mask-wearing requirements in light of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued last week, that eases face covering recommendations if a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Walmart, Costco and Target announced earlier this week that they...
Kansas StateKWCH.com

Kansas businesses request governor end federal unemployment benefits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 200 businesses are asking Gov. Laura Kelly to opt-out of federal unemployment benefits in hopes of getting Kansans back to work. The plea came Wednesday in the form of a letter from a coalition of “employers of all sizes and from all industries.” The group said as recovery from the pandemic continues, employers are phasing remote workers back into the office, and businesses that were once forced to operate at reduced capacity are now returning to full capacity.
HealthVox

The incomplete promise of Medicaid expansion

In November, Missourians voted to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, granting access to health insurance to roughly 230,000 people living in poverty. Now the state’s Republican legislators are defying the will of their voters by refusing to implement the expansion. In late April, the Missouri Senate blocked funding...
Ohio StatePosted by
SlashGear

Ohio tackles COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with $1m lottery incentive

Government officials in Ohio have a new plan that may increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the state: get vaccinated and you’ll have a shot at getting a $1 million reward. The new incentive was announced today by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who said that every week for five weeks, an adult who was vaccinated in the state will be rewarded with $1 million.
Maryland Statestateofreform.com

Telehealth access remains a top priority for Maryland health care leaders

Continuing access to telehealth remains a top priority for Maryland health care providers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health care professionals from organizations that led the telehealth expansion discuss actions that will ensure these services continue. Joining a conversation at the 2021 State of Reform Maryland Health Policy were Helen Hughes, Assistant Medical Director at Johns Hopkins Medicine, Jeff Richardson, Vice President and COO at Sheppard Pratt Community Services, Dr. Dennis Truong, Regional Telemedicine/Mobility Director, Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, and Dr. Charles Doring, Legislative Affairs Committee Chair for Maryland State Dental Association.
Nebraska StateNorfolk Daily News

This Is Where Nebraska’s Health Care System Ranks in the US

The U.S. health care system faced new levels of scrutiny in the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There were shortages of medical masks, ICU beds, as well as nurses. But even before the pandemic, some states were much better equipped to handle both everyday health needs -- and the pandemic -- than others.