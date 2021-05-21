Why Does MODOK From Hulu's MODOK Sound So Familiar?
Marvel's "MODOK" is bringing the fun back to Marvel. The show follows the day-to-day humiliations of the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, who is going through a divorce and losing his company. "What I love about MODOK is all he wants to do is destroy the world, but he can't because he's like, 'How can I destroy the world if my torture chamber is being replaced by a yoga studio? I can't work like this!'" actress Aimee Garcia, who voices MODOK's estranged wife Jodie, told Looper. "Who would have thought that a supervillain would feel like a fish out of water, and [who] can't do his supervillain-y things?"www.looper.com