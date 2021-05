After losing the series opener on home turf, the Bruins traveled north on U.S. Route 101 and got even with the Gauchos. In game two of the home-and-home between two Southern California University of California schools, No. 23 UCLA baseball (29-16, 14-10 Pac-12) defeated UC Santa Barbara (31-17, 21-11 Big West) 5-2 on Saturday afternoon in Isla Vista. Coach John Savage said the win will prove big for his team as the postseason approaches, especially after an uncompetitive loss Friday.