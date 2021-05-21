Final day of scattered heavy rain Friday

Effective: 2021-05-12 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Caddo The Flood Warning continues for the following lake in Louisiana Cross Bayou At Cross Lake affecting Caddo Parish. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cross Bayou At Cross Lake. * Until Thursday evening. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the pool stage was 173.5 feet. * Flood pool stage is 173 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 173.5 feet. * Forecast...Cross Lake is expected to fall below flood pool stage late tonight and continue falling to 172.8 feet tomorrow morning.