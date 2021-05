TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton man has been arrested and charged with the recent murder of David Williams, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported today. Tyrell Williams, 20, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Trenton by members of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force. (Defendant is not related to the victim.) He is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Williams pending trial.