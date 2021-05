Yeah...how's having to subscribe to 20 different services work out?. Awesome actually. I have a hand full of services I keep year round, and others I swap in and out as shows I'm interested in on them come up. I don't have to commit to a multi-year contract for a linear service with ads and a bunch of channels I'll never watch but have to pay for to get the channels I would want to watch, and it's way cheaper than when I had cable.