newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The MacBook Air M1 is at its lowest price ever: Here’s where to buy Apple’s laptop

By Eva Waite-Taylor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHLt6_0a6k1mxm00

A decent laptop is an essential piece of kit, something we’ve all learnt over the past year (some of us, even the hard way). But, the high-end devices don’t come cheap, case in point: Apple’s MacBooks.

While up there as some of the most coveted devices, they come with an eye-watering price tag in the region of £1,000 which can be off-putting. Particularly considering that Apple is renowned for not participating in sales events.

But, luckily for you, we are constantly scouring leading retailers for the best possible price for its items. And luckily, we’ve just spotted a whopping discount on the Apple MacBook Air at Amazon right now. So whopping in fact, the laptop has been slashed to its lowest price ever.

This is a stellar machine that boasts Apple’s latest chip, the M1, at its core, which means the MacBook Air has both strong battery life and powerful performance. Our expert reviewers at IndyBest are big fans of the device too.

If you want to get hold of a MacBook Air at rock-bottom cost, carry on reading.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team handpicks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): Was £999, now £850, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZArY_0a6k1mxm00

Taking the top spot in our guide to the best high-end laptops , The Independent ’s technology critic, David Phelan, gave this machine high praise, noting that the “M1 chip is breathtakingly fast,” making everything “amazingly speedy.” Phelan added that the “magic keyboard, as Apple calls it, is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good.”

What about the software? Well, the latest macOS “is bright and appealing while remaining as intuitive and accessible as ever. There are other neat features such as a fingerprint sensor in the power button to make it secure and a huge trackpad.”

“The processor is the real standout, though. It’s so strong that many who have previously sought out the pricier MacBook Pro will find this more than powerful enough for their needs. The extra power has not diminished the Air’s great battery life, however, as this model has six more hours’ usability than the previous model.”

While this machine has a large memory capacity of 256GB, if you’re looking for bigger storage space, the Apple MacBook Air with 512GB (was £1,249, now £1,049.97, Amazon.co.uk ) has similarly been reduced to the most competitive price we’ve seen. Snap it up before they sell out, you don’t want to miss this one.

All in all then, a real stand-out machine, and considering it’s at its lowest price ever, it’s surely a no-brainer.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For more discounts on tech, try the links below:

Looking for more computer offers? Read our guide to the best laptop deals available now

The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook Air#Laptop Sales#Apple Sales#Device Sales#Software Sales#Macbook Air M1#The Macbook Air#Indybest#The Independent#Amazon Co Uk#Macos#Macbook Pro#Apple Macbook Air#Apple M1 Chip#Macbook Buying Guide#256gb#Discount#Bigger Storage Space#Ram#512gb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Travel
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Amazon
Related
ComputersEngadget

Apple's MacBook Air M1 returns to record low of $899

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Apple laptop to get right now is the latest MacBook Air...
Electronicspocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Alienware monitors and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with last year’s Apple MacBook Air that comes powered by the latest M1 Chip. This laptop is currently getting killer reviews, and it is one of the best options available for the price, and things get better when you see that they’re constantly on sale. You can get yours for as low as $900 after receiving a $99 discount on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space option, which is the same model Jaime Rivera was testing on his latest video. Savings go across the board, meaning you can get any of the three different color options, but you may want to stick with the Silver model, as it’s the one that ages better.
ComputersTom's Guide

MacBook Pro mini-LED delay may not happen — here's why

Apple’s mini-LED MacBook Pro may not be delayed after all, which is going to be good news for those hoping to pick up a MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 sooner rather than later. That's according to a new supply chain report from DigiTimes, which claimed that apparently TSMT, a key vendor in the production of Apple’s mini-LED displays, has managed to adjust its production techniques to increase its yields.
Computerspocketnow.com

After the iMac, Apple might bring a splash of color to MacBooks too

Apple pulled a surprise this year with the debut of its new iMac. The internal upgrades (read: an M1 chip inside) were nothing too extraordinary, but what really came as a surprise was the bold redesign, especially the splash of bright colors. However, it appears that this fresh aesthetic approach was not a one-off. Leakster Jon Prosser, who originally predicted about the iMac getting a colorful redesign, now claims that Apple will give a similar treatment to the MacBook line too.
Cell PhonesBloomberg

Apple Readies MacBook Pro, MacBook Air Revamps

Apple Inc. is preparing to release several new Mac laptops and desktops with faster processors, new designs and improved connectivity to external devices, accelerating the company’s effort to replace Intel Corp. chips and leapfrog rival PC makers. The overhaul encompasses a broad range of Macs, including Apple’s higher-end laptop, the...
ComputersHypebae

Apple's Next MacBook Air Will Release in a Variety of Colors

After updating the iMac in a range of bright colors, it appears Apple is giving the MacBook Air a similar rainbow treatment. According to a new video from Apple rumormonger Jon Prosser, the tech giant has developed a prototype of its next-gen laptop in a blue colorway. Though specifics regarding the next MacBook Air remain scarce, Prosser points out that Apple’s colorful iPads and more recent iMacs suggest the introduction of similar shades to the company’s range of laptops.
ComputersDigital Trends

The most durable laptops for 2021

We love fast, powerful laptops — who doesn’t? — but sometimes the most important laptop feature is durability. If you’re working outside, in a production area, or in an environment where everything tends to get dirty, you’ll want a laptop that can take it. Fortunately, a number of manufacturers make high-quality, ruggedized laptops just for these situations. Here are several of the best if you need a particularly hardy machine!
ComputersMacdaily News

Apple’s M1 iPad Pro beats Intel-handicapped 16-inch MacBook Pro

In April, Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest Macs. Now, early benchmarks indicate that not only is the M1 iPad Pro over 50% faster than the previous-generation iPad Pro, it also bests Apple’s flagship 16-inch MacBook Pro (Intel Core i9) which remains Intel-handicapped as it awaits its own upgrade to Apple Silicon.
Electronicsfairfieldcitizenonline.com

This Portable Battery Can Help Ensure That Even Your MacBook is Always Charged

When you're an entrepreneur, you march to the beat of your own drummer. That often means heading out for a long day of meetings or flying internationally for business trips. While you may love the jetsetting, deal-seeking lifestyle, your devices don't. And when they start to power down midway through your journey, you're going to have a problem on your hands.
ElectronicsPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Here’s How To Save Up to 50% at Sonos

Certified refurbished headphones and earbuds? They’re great, but they still make me a bit squeamish. Certified refurbished speakers? They’re not touching my ears — except metaphorically — so if the warranty is sound, I’m up for saving some cash for a “like new” product. Especially if it’s from Sonos. The...
Technologynotebookcheck.net

Upcoming 5 nm Samsung Exynos SoC with AMD iGPU will compete against Apple's M1 by being "good for both laptops and smartphones"

We reported about a potential Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC a while back, detailing how the processor would utilize AMD’s knowhow to produce a high-end iGPU part. While there were existing rumors that the SoC could be announced alongside a laptop, this now seems to be certain, at least according to a report from The Korea Economic Daily. Apparently, sources have stated that the Samsung/AMD mobile SoC will appear in the second half of 2021, and it is likely the Apple M1 chip will be its main performance rival.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

Sennheiser’s new earbuds cost as much as a MacBook Pro — seriously?

The Sennheiser IE 900 is a pair of high-end wired earbuds built for one thing: the finest, more detailed sound quality possible. The best wireless earbuds will often promise much of the same. But the IE 900 is dead serious about being an audiophile’s best friend, integrating a “unique triple-chamber absorber system” and the best 7mm transducer Sennheiser can come up with.
ElectronicsGamespot

This Samsung Monitor Can Do It All, And It's On Sale Today Only

Far too often monitors feature the same technology of traditional TVs but lack many of their most utilized features. That's especially true if you've grown accustomed to having all of your displays be smart ones, with apps for streaming, web browsing, and more. The Samsung AM500 27-inch monitor is one of the company's attempts to bridge that gap, offering a traditional 1080p monitor with the smart functionality of its TV line. It's on sale today only, too, with Best Buy offering the monitor at a discounted price of $190.
Computerspowerpage.org

Rumor: Apple could offer color options for upcoming MacBook Air notebooks

The rumor mill has it that Apple’s redesigned MacBook Air notebooks could arrive in multiple color choices like the updated 24-inch iMac. Per noted leaker jon Prosser’s latest Front Page Tech video, Prosser claims he received a tip from his source about a blue MacBook Prototype. The source stated “colors...
Electronicstheridgefieldpress.com

Give your phone the gift of life with Anker's massive power sale

Nothing dictates the way your day can go like your cell phone’s battery life. A fully-charged iPhone can make you feel like a king just as easily as 2% battery guts you of confidence. That’s why Amazon’s big sale on Anker power banks and lightning cables gets us so amped up.