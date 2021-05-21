newsbreak-logo
Billboard Music Awards 2021: Who is performing this year?

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
 3 days ago

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be held live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on 24 May at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, and as usual, the grand night has terrific performances lined up.

In addition to hosting the ceremony, Nick Jonas will be joining Jonas Brothers and Marshmello to perform their new single “Leave Before You Love Me” which was released on all platforms on Friday.

The Weeknd , who is up for awards in 16 categories, including top artist, top male artist, and top Hot 100 artist, is also set to perform during the night. His appearance is notable given that he’s currently boycotting the Grammy Awards.

Other performers include Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Colombian singer Karol G Bunny. The rapper will perform “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” from his 2020 album El Último Tour Del Mundo.

Karol G will perform a medley of her hit songs “Bichota” and “El Makinon.”

“Kiss me More” singers Doja Cat and SZA are also set to take the Xfinity stage to perform the world television debut of their hit single.

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are teaming up with Sounds Of Blackness and Ann Nesby for a heart-rending performance of their song “Optimistic”.

Boy band BTS will attend the BBMAs remotely from Korea. They are set to debut their new English single “Butter” which was released on Friday.

Additionally, DJ Khaled, Migos, and H.E.R will bring on the heat with a world premiere of their latest single “We Going Crazy.”

Alicia Keys, who will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor, released 5 June 2001, will perform a medley of songs that are expected to take everyone on a trip down the memory lane.

English band Duran Duran will remotely perform live from London, marking their first performance at the award ceremony. They will perform their new song and will be joined by Blur’s Graham Coxon.

Another pop trio AJR will also make their awards show debut to perform their hit singles “Bang!” and “Way Less Sad.”

More live performances include Twenty One Pilots, rock band Glass Animals, and Pink.

This year’s Top Artist nominees are Drake, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd .

Among those receiving special honours this year, Drake will be honoured as the artist of the decade, and Pink with the Icon award.

Rapper Trae Tha Truth will also receive the Change Maker award for his social justice work.

Watch the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday 23 May at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC or Peacock.

