Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/21/21: deCalvary is coming

Welcome to the first installment of this year’s Cardinal Minor League Report. We now have minor league baseball back for the first time since early September of 2019. There are prospects in the system that I’m sure many are excited to follow, and we haven’t had anything like continued minor league coverage on this site for some time. In a way, understanding more about the minor league players, will also help my transactional work in the sense that I might better understand why certain moves are made. So I’ve decided to get a MILB.TV subscription and I’ll be bringing you an article on the minor leagues on Monday afternoons. I’ve chosen Monday because every Cardinal full-season minor league club will play a six-game series from Tuesday through Sunday and will have Monday off. Featuring the article on Monday will allow me to analyze every club one series at a time and preview the next one. Now I’ll give you a brief introduction of what to expect and what not to expect, so we’re all in good shape. There are several potential limitations of this coverage that are important for you to understand at the outset so you’re not disappointed.