My Pet Project

Meet Couscous! She is a 1-year-old terrier mix with a lot of love to give. Are you ready for an adventure with a new four-legged friend? She would love to be your adventure buddy! She has lots of energy but knows when she needs to settle down. Couscous loves people of all ages, car rides, long walks and running zoomies around the kennel yard; she even knows some tricks! She especially loves snuggling up for belly rubs and giving hugs, she’s just waiting for the right person to share them with. This handsome boy is Kovu, a 1-year-old longhair kitty. Kovu likes to pick his favorite feline friends, often spending most of his day roaming around and overseeing the rest of the kitties in the room. Don’t let it fool you, many times we’ve walked by to find him taking a nap snuggled up with another kitty. Kovu loves to be petted and get scratches behind his ears and his neck, weaving back and forth in front of you before eventually settling on your lap. He’s not prone to sharing attention, but when you have a kitty as sweet and handsome as him, why would you want to? Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.