Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/21/21

A lot has happened since the Yankees were last in the Bronx. They went 7-3 on their road trip, picking up another three series wins in the process, and have firmly righted the ship. They ended the trip on a high note, winning three of four from Texas, with a truly special performance from Corey Kluber breaking a 22-year stretch without a no-hitter for the franchise. Oddly enough, the only game they lost that series was the one their ace, Gerrit Cole, started. You can’t predict baseball, Suzyn.