Michigan Wolverines Offer 2022 Four-Star Center Dereck Lively

By Thomas Beindit
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2022 prospect Dereck Lively. Lively comes out of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania and is currently rated as a four-star prospect and the best player in the state by by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 7-foot-1 and 220 pounds. Along with Michigan, he also currently has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgetown, and LSU among others.

