Prince Harry's First Amendment Aversion Is Funny; the Governments That Agree Are Scary

A contingent of conservative-leaning politicians and talking heads are up in arms after Prince Harry offhandedly dubbed their beloved First Amendment “bonkers.”. During his interview on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the pair discussed the actor's campaign to stop the paparazzi from photographing celebrities' children and the media “feeding frenzy” surrounding Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's arrival in Beverly Hills last year. “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers,” the former senior royal confessed. “I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time. But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said. I believe we live in an age now where you've got certain elements of the media redefining to us what privacy means. There's a massive conflict of interest.”